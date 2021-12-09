Get lost in Tchaikovsky’s score in the North Ballet’s production of the Nutcracker. The ballet will be showing from Dec. 10-12 at the St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Otsego-based North Ballet Academy teaches ballet to all ages. Their performance of The Nutcracker will showcase the journey of Clara and her Nutcracker to the Land of Sweets. The show will consist of two acts where Clara will meet the Nutcracker Prince, Rat King, Sugar Plum and more.
A little under 130 dancers are enrolled in North Ballet Academy, all of whom will participate in the production. The dancers have been practicing since late September. There will be four shows over its three-day run.
“Most of our dancers dance in all four of the shows, while our littlest dancers will dance in two shows, taking turns in different casts,” Administrative Director Jennifer Bicknese said. “We also have two special guest dancers. Ms. Adrienne Berrington and Mr. Jacob Walters are graduates of North Ballet Academy and will be joining the cast, in addition to teaching at the Academy and choreographing several of the dances featured in the production.”
According to Bicknese, all skill levels will come together for this performance.
“Our Level 2 dancers are our Soldiers this year, while our little Pre-Ballet 2 dancers are mice,” she said. “They come together, along with two of our upper-level dancers for the epic battle scene in Act 1.”
There was no production of The Nutcracker in 2020 during the pandemic. Bicknese is very excited to bring the production this year to the St. Michael-Albertville community.
“This is our first Nutcracker performance post-COVID,” Bicknese said. “We are very excited to be bringing our production to STMA High School. The Performing Arts Center offers a gorgeous theater that will only enhance the experience of our audience. It is important for North Ballet Academy to bring the art of ballet to our local community. With the Academy being located in Otsego, the St. Michael area is a great location for our dancers to perform.”
Along with the performance, there will also be a holiday boutique for guests to partake in and a Land of Sweets.
“It is my hope that the audience experiences the magic of the Holiday Season while enjoying the beautiful art of ballet,” Bicknese said. “In addition to the production itself, we will have a beautiful Holiday Boutique and a special Land of Sweets for a complete Holiday experience. I hope that we are able to help families ring in the season in the most memorable way.”
If anyone would like tickets to The Nutcracker, go to northballet.com/nutcracker. For more information on the North Ballet Academy go to northballet.com.
“I am so proud of all of our North Ballet Dancers, instructors, directors, and families who have worked so hard and committed so much of their time and energy over the last several months,” Bicknese said. “It is truly an honor to be a part of the North Ballet community. If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event to kick off the festive season you won’t want to miss this year’s Nutcracker Ballet.”
