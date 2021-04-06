Each year, a family from Wright County is recognized as the Farm Family of the Year. Nominations are solicited from the agribusinesses and community members in the county. Nomination deadline is Friday, April 9.
The nominations are forwarded to a selection committee that selects the new Farm Family. The Farm Family Recognition Program has existed for over 30 years and honors farm families from throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities. This program exists through the continued support of and coordination by University of Minnesota Extension, the College of Food, Agricultural, and Natural Resource Sciences, the College of Veterinary Medicine, the Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, and Farmfest.
Please nominate an individual or family, using the criteria below. Farm Families should:
• Be Minnesota food producers actively involved in agricultural production with one or more agricultural enterprises. Beyond the usual agricultural endeavors, please also include these production areas for consideration: potato, vegetable, fruits, berries, aquaculture, agroforestry, and renewable energy supplies.
• Or have made significant short‐term progress and/or innovative contributions with their agricultural endeavors. For example, consider producers who are relatively new to this country, someone who has developed an innovative method for a particular environmental problem, adopted a rotational grazing system, added alternative or value‐added crops, etc.
All nominees should also:
• Have demonstrated a commitment to enhancing and supporting the fields of agriculture and production.
• Have some involvement in their communities and/or related organizations.
• Not have been previously recognized by the Farm Family Program.
The Wright County nomination form is available on the website at z.umn.edu/wrightfarmfamily21
For more information, contact Adam Austing, Extension Educator at aausting@umn.eduor 763-682-7381.
