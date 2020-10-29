The annual Osseo Lions’ Halloween event was a popular place to be on Oct. 24. Kids, and even some adults, lined the sidewalks of Central Avenue to Trick or Treat at area businesses. Due to the pandemic, the games that usually take place inside of the Osseo Community Center did not happen this year. However, kids were able to walk through Boerboom Memorial Park and pick up fun prizes and treats from volunteers and high school volunteers. There was even a large jack-o-lantern displaced in the band shell to take a photo by.
No tricks, just treats
Alicia Miller
Community Editor
