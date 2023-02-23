Nine-year-old Rogers resident Marilyn Witt has been making slime for a couple of years and just started selling her slime. Marilyn’s mother Bree Witt and father Phil Witt moved to Rogers in 2012. They have seven children, Marilyn is their fifth child.
Marilyn makes slimes that have three different types of bases: cloud, clear, and clay. She described the clay base as “buttery,” the cloud base as “fluffy,” while the clear slime base is the typical texture of slime. She puts different types of additives into her slimes such as glitter, charms, and foam balls.
She uses also uses ingredients like baby lotion, shaving cream, slime activator, glue, and food coloring. For the cloud base, she uses an ingredient called Instant Snow and adds it to water.
Marilyn talked about the process of making slime with a clay base.
“I get a container then you add glue and mix it,” she said. “Then you just take a little bit of clay and mix it until it kind of melts. Then you put a little bit of activator. It should still be sticky. You just keep adding clay until it gets to a (certain) texture. If you need more activator you add more activator to it.”
After making the slime, then she can add whatever type of additive she wants to, such as glitter or foam balls. The activator keeps the clay from sticking, but according to Marilyn if you add too much activator the slime won’t stretch and will break.
According to Bree Witt, Marilyn is a “slime scientist.” She saved up money from her allowance to purchase her supplies and has a cart that holds everything she needs to make slime. She also got some of her slime-making supplies as gifts.
“If she gets a gift of slime she can take it and she can change it. She knows all of the things to mix in," Bree Witt said.
If the slime texture becomes sticky over time, Marilyn said she knows how to use an activator to restore it back to its original texture. When she first started making slime, she used a kit that she bought and would look up slime recipes.
Now she makes her own activator and doesn’t need to go by recipes anymore. The activator is Borax and water. When customers buy slime from her, she sends Borax with the slime and gives them instructions on how to make the activator so they can revive the slime if it becomes sticky.
Some of the names of her slimes include “Birthday Cake,” “Lavender,” “Cherry Icee,” “Blue Diamond,” and “Cupcake.” The slime is available for purchase on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/FaithfulGenerations.
“The idea came because my mom and my daughter (McKenna) and I all decided we were going to start an Etsy page because we all have things that we make. We asked Marilyn if she wanted to sell slime on there,” Bree Witt said.
Bree said that Marilyn will also do custom slime orders if requested.
“It’s fun to see her taking it to the next level. She likes playing with it too but she likes making it so much. It gives her something to do. She really has never been into playing with things. She’s very crafty. Selling it is just a bonus to help her get more money for supplies and stuff like that,” Bree Witt said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.