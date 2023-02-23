Nine-year-old Rogers resident Marilyn Witt has been making slime for a couple of years and just started selling her slime. Marilyn’s mother Bree Witt and father Phil Witt moved to Rogers in 2012. They have seven children, Marilyn is their fifth child.

Marilyn makes slimes that have three different types of bases: cloud, clear, and clay. She described the clay base as “buttery,” the cloud base as “fluffy,” while the clear slime base is the typical texture of slime. She puts different types of additives into her slimes such as glitter, charms, and foam balls.

