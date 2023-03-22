North Hennepin Community College is hosting its third Stages of Equity Festival March 23-24.
The festival will feature five local music and dance acts, as well as a visual exhibit in the college’s art gallery.
“It is a celebration of BIPOC artists,” said Kathy Hendrickson, dean of fine arts, global studies and cultural studies at the college. “The community is invited, and also our students. Anyone can come and it’s a free festival.”
The college first convened the festival in 2020 after students attending regional theater conferences found them to lack diversity, Hendrickson said.
It “started as an answer to a call from our students,” Hendrickson said. “We had taken our students to a number of festivals where they really didn’t see themselves represented. And it’s not only our BIPOC students but also our LGBTQ+ students, and just our students in general. So we made some curricular changes because of that call, so a lot of our source material in the arts now is by BIPOC and women artists … and we started to work at bringing more artists of color on to our campus.”
The first iteration of the festival was hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had talkbacks with artists, we had some performances with artists,” Hendrickson said. “We kept that up for a month, all of those virtual events, so people could come on and see those virtually.”
The festival has since moved onto the NHCC campus.
“We’re serving more food this year,” Hendrickson said.
Musical artists performing at the festival include Siama Matuzungidi, Congolese guitarist; Tufawon, a Dakota and Boricua Hip Hop artist; Snoti, an Afro-Pop singer and songwriter; Kealoha Ferreria, a dance artist; and locally based STRONGmovement Dance Company.
Graphic designer Terresa Moses also has an exhibit on display in the college’s art gallery.
It’s important to support BIPOC artists to keep the arts as a viable career path for youth, Hendrickson said.
NHCC is looking to “bring the community back to the community college,” Hendrickson said “We are really just putting our head to the ground and answering what the community wants.”
The festival offers a unique experience for local residents, Hendrickson said.
“It’s by and for the community,” Hendrickson said. “I don’t think that we have an opportunity anywhere to go to a festival that is strictly BIPOC artists and of this caliber. And it’s awful close to home. We have free parking, it’s easy, and it’s so important to be human, to be in the same room with people. And we have that opportunity now after COVID, we don’t need any more T.V., we don’t need any more YouTube, we don’t need our phones, we need to be in a room with people.”
Community Editor
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
