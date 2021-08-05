A new program to help out firefighters and their families with resources was recently passed by the Minnesota Legislature.
On Thursday, July 15, the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE) held a press conference at the Albertville Fire Department to announce the newly passed Hometown Heroes Assistance Program.
A driving force behind helping this legislation get passed was the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE), which was established in 2016 when the need for resources and support for firefighters across Minnesota was recognized. The organization itself wanted to address the issues surrounding cancer, cardiac and emotional trauma.
George Esbensen, President of MnFIRE, has been with the organization since its inception in November 2016. He is responsible for the legislative and administrative duties for the organization, as well as fundraising.
“[When the bill passed] it was a feeling of relief that all these years of hard work and effort have paid off,” said Esbensen. “This bill will provide immediate benefits to roughly 20,000 firefighters in Minnesota from day one regardless of their work status or if they live in a small or big town.”
Two key members who have also been with the organization since the beginning are Vice President Mike Dobesh, who oversees the education that is delivered to firefighters and Treasurer John Wolf who is responsible for the peer supporters that firefighters can call on a toll-free number to get support if needed.
Representative Cheryl Youakim, Representative Tama Theis, Senator Jeff Howe and Senator Steve Cwodzinski were the driving force behind bringing the Hometown Heroes Assistance act to the Minnesota Legislature.
“Even though you hear about the back and forth of the two major political parties, this really was everyone coming together for the good of the Minnesota fire service,” said Esbensen.
The program will also provide annual training for medical and mental health providers so that when a firefighter walks into their office, they have the necessary background to address the challenges and unique experiences that firefighters endure.
In addition, every firefighter and their family members will have five visits with a mental health professional who is trained in the unique rigors of being a firefighter.
Emily Vollmer, the widow of Captain Jeffrey Vollmer of the Mayer Fire Department and mother of two, lost her husband in 2017 to a heart attack at the age of 40. Captain Vollmer was a second-generation firefighter who dedicated 12 years to the department.
Vollmer remembers her husband as a hands-on captain who advocated for his fellow members of the department. He would routinely check on those who were having a difficult time after a call and encourage them to get the support they needed.
“Calls that trigger or prompt PTSD are horrible and it’s hard to talk to people in your life who may not understand what a firefighter is going through after a call,” said Vollmer. “There is also the unfortunate stigma of being a man and a firefighter and the expectation of being able to handle things alone.”
When the bill passed, Vollmer was relieved that firefighters who volunteer their time and talents will finally receive the support they need to help themselves. Having a firefighter at their best, physically and mentally, is important so they can provide quality service to the community.
“I’m ecstatic that they can get better screening,“ said Vollmer.” “Some of these issues can be caught sooner and prevent tragedy from happening so other families and departments do not go through what we did.”
In their interviews, both Vollmer and Esbensen stated that they hope fire departments will utilize these new resources that are available to them and that the firefighters themselves will finally get the help and support that they need.
