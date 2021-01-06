New Year’s baby born at Maple Grove Hospital

Maple Grove Hospital celebrated the new year with the first baby at the hospital in 2021.

Baby boy Oliver was born at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1. He was 8 pounds and 12 ounces. His family is from Andover.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments