New sales tax begins in Maple Grove April 1

The Maple Grove Community Center has been a staple in the city since 1997. Since then, city staff has noted heavy use and last year staff expressed interest in renovating and expanding the building.

During the November 2022 General Election, voters approved a half-cent sales tax that will fund $90 million for the improvements to the Community Center. The city will also be using state bonding funds, federal grants, sponsorships and association dues to fully fund the $116 million project.

