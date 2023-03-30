New sales tax begins in Maple Grove April 1

The Maple Grove Community Center has been a staple in the city since 1997. Since then, city staff has noted heavy use and last year staff expressed interest in renovating and expanding the building.
During the November 2022 General Election, voters approved a half-cent sales tax that will fund $90 million for the improvements to the Community Center. The city will also be using state bonding funds, federal grants, sponsorships and association dues to fully fund the $116 million project.
The half-cent sales tax goes into effect in Maple Grove on April 1.
The new sales tax amounts to a half-cent for every $1 spent.
History behind the sales tax
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said the new sales tax will support the renovation and expansion, which will allow the Community Center to meet the expectations of residents. It will also support amenities, programs and activities people have come to use. The project will also allow the center to serve the needs of a population that is growing and diversifying.
“Maple Grove’s population has increased by 28% since 1997, when the Community Center first opened,” Nelson said. “With that growth, demand has been building for the Community Center to support a wider range of services and activities. In addition, after 25 years of heavy use, the center requires repairs and updates to ensure it continues operating well into the future.”
She added that community centers play critical roles in residents’ lives, and also make lasting and positive impacts on the people they serve. This is done through providing life-enriching and educational programs, creating connections with the community, contributing to overall economic development, promoting healthy living for all ages, encouraging creativity and culture, and supporting physical activities and sports programming, according to Nelson.
She said community centers also empower youth by offering a safe space to hang out, participate in activities, make friends and learn new skills.
Community centers also provide a vital place for engagement and interaction for older members of the community or those who feel isolated.
“The center brings people together and contributes to the strong quality of life our residents enjoy,” Nelson said. “Approximately 650,000 local and regional guests visit the center every year to participate in activities and programs, find support and services, and of course, have fun. According to a scientific community survey, 90% of Maple Grove residents believe it is valuable for them to have a Community Center.”
Sales tax impacts
Residents and non-residents will see a slight impact on certain purchases within the city.
Nelson said city leaders were diligent in looking into the impact a local option sales tax would have compared to a property tax.
“The [new] sales tax amounts to a half-cent for every $1 spent,” she said. “For example, a $10 purchase will cost an additional 5 cents. The average cost of the half-cent sales tax per Maple Grove resident will be approximately $38.40 per year, according to a study the city secured from the University of Minnesota. That’s about $3.20 per month.”
Nelson said the key to a sales tax is that both residents and non-residents share in the cost to reinvest in the Maple Grove Community Center. According to the University of Minnesota research, 55% of the half-cent sales tax will be paid by nonresidents.
“If the project was paid with property taxes, the cost burden would fall solely on Maple Grove residents who own or rent residential or commercial property in the city,” she added.
According to Nelson, the tax will be applied in the same fashion as the state sales tax. “There are exemptions to the sales tax, including the purchase of groceries, clothing, prescription and over-the-counter drugs, feminine hygiene products, and baby products,” she said.
She said the Minnesota Department of Revenue website provides comprehensive lists of both taxable and nontaxable items.
Community Center plans
The Community Center renovation and expansion is in the planning stages.
Nelson said the city has done various outreach efforts where residents helped the city identify needs at the building.
“In addition, with a much-used facility, replacing aging infrastructure and mechanical systems are necessary for operational and energy efficiencies,” she said.
After getting all the feedback and working with community leaders, the city developed a long-term plan to expand and renovate the Community Center and its services.
Nelson said highlights of the plan include new pools and new family locker rooms, more space for senior programs, expanded event and banquet space, an area for the arts, a third sheet of ice and infrastructure investments. Infrastructure details would be updating the roofs and mechanical systems.
“The city has secured JLG Architects for architectural and engineering services for the Community Center project,” Nelson said. “Once the project scope and design are completed, the city will have a solid framework of how the funds will be allocated to the various project elements.”
Design work for the expansion and renovation project will take place this year. Construction will follow in 2024 and 2025, with estimated completion in the summer of 2026.
