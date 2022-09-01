New pediatric dentistry office opening in Maple Grove

Parents near Maple Grove will soon have a new option for making sure their children’s teeth and smiles stay healthy. The new Maple Grove Pediatric Dentistry clinic opens Sept. 6, next to Clinic Sofia and across from Maple Grove Hospital.
Their mission is to create positive dental experiences for children.
Dr. Matt Scribbins, from Maple Grove Pediatric Dentistry, said his approach is centered on being calm and mindful. “In my personal life, I enjoy a daily meditation practice that keeps me balanced at work and home,” he said. “I hope to transfer this mindset to my patients so they feel confident and happy while at the dentist. We will provide each family with ample appointment time to create a personalized, relaxed experience with the hopes of setting up years of great dental care.”
Scribbins chose Maple Grove to build the office close to home. “My wife and I live in Maple Grove with our newborn daughter, Savanna,” he said.
The pediatric office team will focus on encouraging, educating and empowering its patients. There will be six rooms for cleanings and treatments. Another room will be specifically designed as a nursery for the youngest patients that does not have any typical dental equipment, according to Scribbins. “The room is set up like a nursery so infants can have their first appointment in a comfortable, non-threatening environment,” he said.
For families with multiple children, the doors between the rooms can be opened to have multiple family members seen at one time.
He said the office will see patients ages 1 to teens. “The professional recommendation is for kids to see a dentist within 6 months of the eruption of their first or by their first birthday,” he said. “The first tooth usually appears around 6 months of age.”
Maple Grove Pediatric Dentistry also offers services for children with disabilities. Scribbins said, “Pediatric dentists undergo additional training at a two-year residency program after dental school, and part of this training focuses on working with kids with special health care needs.”
He said families can expect an upbeat and positive atmosphere that is committed to creating positive dental experiences for children. “We have toys, prizes, screens and a staff working hard to get patients through their appointments with a smile on their face,” he said. “Patients will receive a welcome prize when they check-in for their appointment, and they will also get a coin after their appointment which they can use in our toy vending machine.”
Scribbins said his team is also happy to do presentations for local groups or organizations.
Maple Grove Pediatric Dentistry is located at 15679 Grove Circle, and most major dental insurances are accepted. To accommodate working parents’ and kids’ schedules, Scribbins said the office is open every day before school, during the noon hour, and after school.
