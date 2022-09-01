New pediatric dentistry office opening in Maple Grove

(Submitted photo)

Maple Grove Pediatric Dentistry opens Sept. 6 near Maple Grove Hospital, at 15679 Grove Circle.

Parents near Maple Grove will soon have a new option for making sure their children’s teeth and smiles stay healthy. The new Maple Grove Pediatric Dentistry clinic opens Sept. 6, next to Clinic Sofia and across from Maple Grove Hospital.

Their mission is to create positive dental experiences for children.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments