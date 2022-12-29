New Maple Grove firefighter sworn in

New firefighters were sworn in during the Dec. 19 Maple Grove City Council meeting. Those new firefighters taking the oath were Erik Bryz-Gornia, Harlan Hegna, Steve Hornberger, Valerie Kilian, Jan Koscielniak, Staci Kvasnik and Bryton Overton.
Deputy Chief of Operations Chris Kummer presented the Class of 2021, who were hired in 2020, and have now completed their 18-month probationary period. During the probationary time, the firefighters completed training and certifications necessary to become a firefighter.
“Seeing that its almost 2023, begins to frame the time these firefighters have put in on the road to firefighter status,” he said. “From end to end, it’s a two-year journey for them.”
Kummer said the period of time consists of 300 hours of formal training and 80 hours of informal training done with their field training officers, along with responding to emergency calls and department drills.
The new paid-on-call firefighters are Erik Bryz-Gornia, Harlan Hegna, Steve Hornberger, Valerie Kilian, Jan Koscielniak, Staci Kvasnik and Bryton Overton.
Mayor Mark Steffenson swore in the new firefighters. Badges were formally pinned on each firefighter.
