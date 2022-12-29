New Maple Grove firefighter sworn in

(Photo courtesy of the City of Maple Grove)

 tbush

The Maple Grove Fire Department has welcomed seven new firefighters. At the Dec. 19 Maple Grove City Council meeting, the firefighters were sworn in.

Deputy Chief of Operations Chris Kummer presented the Class of 2021, who were hired in 2020, and have now completed their 18-month probationary period. During the probationary time, the firefighters completed training and certifications necessary to become a firefighter.

