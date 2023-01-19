New ECMO truck could save lives in Medina

The University of Minnesota, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and healthcare system partners unveiled a new extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) truck. This mobile ECMO truck is the first of its kind in the world, and eventually, the Medina community will have access to the truck as well.
The ECMO truck is for cardiac arrest patients who are not receptive to electric shocks from a defibrillator or CPR.
“Their ventricular fibrillation is just not receptive to those shocks and treatments that are done by first responders and EMS because they have some significant underlying condition,” said Kim Harkins MPH, Program Manager for the Center for Resuscitation Medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
The truck has much of the same equipment in it as an emergency room. One of the major uses of the truck is to allow patients to receive treatment on-site in remote areas.
Essentially, an ECMO pumps the blood out of a patient’s body, oxygenates it, and pumps it back into the body. This machine does the work of the heart and lungs.
ECMOs have been in use for years, but the idea to create an ECMO truck to save cardiac arrest patients who are not responding to typical resuscitation efforts is relatively new.
“These patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest had a very low survival rate because they were not responsive to AED shocks and CPR, Harkins said. “So, the idea was if we were able to get a specialized team to go out into more remote areas and get to these patients faster and put them on ECMO, would that then buy us the time to figure out the problem and potentially have more survivors?”
The University of Minnesota Medical School also received an $18.8 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to provide more than 8,300 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to law enforcement officers and first responders across Minnesota.
The Medina Police Department was recently trained to use these new AEDs. The AEDs have a sticker with a number on them for officers to call if a patient does not respond to an electric shock.
The number connects them to a dispatcher through Life Link who can activate the ECMO team. These AEDs are new to the market and also have wifi connectability so that they can notify the ECMO team that there is an ongoing cardiac arrest.
Medina Police Chief Jason Nelson spoke about how the ECMO truck could be extremely beneficial to the Medina community. Even though first responders rush cardiac arrest patients to the hospital as quickly as possible, sometimes the drive takes too long.
“Generally, if we have a serious heart issue we’re going to North Memorial Hospital,” he said. “That’s our area hospital for major things. It takes a while to get there and the statistics show that for every minute of delay, there’s like a 2% more chance of dying.”
The ECMO truck is currently in a pilot period, so it has been providing service mainly outside of M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. The truck hasn’t been able to meet first responders in more remote locations yet, but there are plans to in the future.
Harkins said that they are hoping to have the vehicle travel to more remote locations by the spring or summer. The Center for Resuscitation Medicine is working on figuring out interception locations for remote areas so that the ECMO truck can make it to patients as quickly as possible.
According to Harkins, recently there was an ECMO truck success story. Not long before first responders responded to someone having a cardiac arrest, they had been to an educational seminar and learned about the ECMO process. First responders brought up the idea of contacting the ECMO truck to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at the scene.
They intercepted with the truck at the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in the parking lot. The patient ended up recovering and was eventually able to go home thanks to the quick response of first responders and EMS.
