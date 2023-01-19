New ECMO truck could save lives in Medina

(Photo courtesy of the Center for Resuscitation Medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School)

The ECMO truck is the first of its kind in the world. Soon, Medina and its residents will have access to the truck to assist with cardiac arrest patients.

The University of Minnesota, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and healthcare system partners unveiled a new extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) truck. This mobile ECMO truck is the first of its kind in the world, and eventually, the Medina community will have access to the truck as well.

The ECMO truck is for cardiac arrest patients who are not receptive to electric shocks from a defibrillator or CPR.

