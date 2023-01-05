Nadine Schoen sworn in as Wright County Commissioner

(Photo courtesy of nadine schoen)

Nadine Schoen became a Wright County Commissioner on January 3.

Lifetime resident of Wright County, Nadine Schoen was sworn in as a Wright County Commissioner on Jan. 3. For the first time ever in Wright County history, three women are on the county board.

Schoen has owned a hair salon in downtown St. Michael since 1989.

