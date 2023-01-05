Nadine Schoen sworn in as Wright County Commissioner

Lifetime resident of Wright County, Nadine Schoen was sworn in as a Wright County Commissioner on Jan. 3. For the first time ever in Wright County history, three women are on the county board.
Schoen has owned a hair salon in downtown St. Michael since 1989.
“That brought me a lot of education as far as the Economic Development Authority committee that I was on. I served over 12 different boards. Being a business owner in town brought a broad view of that avenue so that I could talk for constituents and business owners as well,” Schoen said.
Schoen has been married to her husband Pat for 29 years. She and her husband raised three children in the Wright County community. She expressed excitement for becoming a grandparent this month.
Thirteen years ago, Schoen became involved with planning and zoning in St. Michael. A year later she ran for city council, which she was a member of for 12 years.
During her time as a city council member for St. Michael, Schoen stated that some of her achievements were the expansion of Interstate 94 and the building of the Town Center Park.
“The expansion keeps the roadways safer in our community because the transportation is more on I-94 vs rural routes. A lot of people thought they had to take rural roads because it was so congested on I-94,” she said.
While Schoen was on the city council, St. Michael went through three mayors, several council members, and two administrators.
“I’m definitely the voice of the people, but I couldn’t have done that at all without the great support from the staff of St. Michael,” Schoen said.
Schoen explained that she plans on still being an advocate for her community as a commissioner, just on a larger scale. For the year of 2023, Wright County has a $180 million budget. The county employs over 800 employees.
The board will start looking at the Wright County budget in August. Schoen explained that her experience on the St. Michael City Council and St. Michael’s low tax rate educated her about budgeting.
Even before Schoen found out she was going to become a county commissioner, she went to the commissioner meetings every Tuesday morning. She expressed excitement for her new position on the Wright County Board.
“You face a different fire everyday and you hope that you can be the strongest voice for your area,” Schoen said.
