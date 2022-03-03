Area firefighters were called to a house fire in Dayton the morning of Feb. 22. The Dayton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 13725 114th Ave. just after 6:15 a.m. Rogers, Maple Grove and Anoka/Champlin fire departments were also paged out right away to the scene.

“The house was located in a non-hydrated area and made extinguishing the fire much more difficult along with the high winds and snowy conditions,” Dayton Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Astrup said. Fire crews used water tanker trucks to provide water supply to firefighters working to extinguish the fire.

According to Astrup, when crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the roof of the large two-story home as well as heavy smoke inside the home.

Dayton firefighters, with assistance from Anoka-Champlin firefighters, worked on putting out a fire that was found in the basement.

“There were flames in the basement that spread to the attic, which resulted in firefighters being pulled out of the basement,” he said. “The fire was also in the walls and void spaces throughout the house. Heavy fire conditions, combined with deteriorating conditions required firefighters to transition to a defensive fire attack where they flowed water from the exterior of the building.”

There were no pets inside the house and the homeowners were not home when the fire started, according to Astrup.

He said fire crews were on scene for a total of eight hours and a total of 12 different departments assisting with the fire suppression and providing water to the scene via tankers. Firefighters from Dayton, Maple Grove, Anoka/Champlin, Rogers, Brooklyn Park, Elk River, Osseo, Hanover, Hamel, Albertville, Loretto and West Metro Fire assisted with the challenging fire.

“All firefighters that attended the fire scene are safe and there were no injuries,” Astrup said.

The house was a total loss after the fire.

