Rebel-alumnus JC Lippold knows the power of movement. Running 20 marathons will do that to anyone. But now, Lippold, 38, is using movement to achieve more than crossing a finish line. He founded a group called 5K Everyday Conversations, which seeks to cultivate dialogue between people while in motion, either walking or running. Not sure if it would stick, Lippold gave his group a test run in April 2019 and it took off. “People were intrigued to show up and move,” he said.
Going into 2020, he was excited to see how the group would expand. In January and February, regular attenders and strangers alike were coming together and engaging in dialogue. “Every day we were showing up, it wasn’t just a running group, it was a conversational group,” Lippold said.
But like everyone during last year, his plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person get-togethers were replaced with daily 30-minute Facebook Live conversations. During that half-hour, many regulars still went on their usual walks or runs, a way to feel a part of the group in a tangible way. While the walking and running moved from communal to individual, the reach of the group still expanded during the shutdown. People from Florida to Illinois and even Canada tuned into the Facebook Live conversations.
By the beginning of June, Lippold decided to restart the in-person outdoor gatherings but still kept the Facebook Live conversations as a way to connect with those who couldn’t run together. They were forced to shut down again starting Nov. 20 due to new state restrictions but got started again on Dec. 5. And ever since, the group has been running outside every day.
More layers had to be added when the temperatures were bitterly cold in February, but those in the group know that the best thing to counteract freezing temperatures is active motion. “Running to us is movement that brings you to life,” Lippold said. “We know the power of movement.”
One element that allows movement to be powerful is the ability to have honest conversations face-to-face while walking down a street. That is what the group has done in North Minneapolis every Wednesday at 4 a.m. since George Floyd was killed in May. After Floyd’s death, Lippold quickly realized that the conversations taking place every day could be a catalyst for a broader discussion on social justice.
It may be uncomfortable for some to talk about big issues like racism with strangers they just met. But Lippold hopes that each time people show up to walk, they become more open and comfortable to talk as well.“People want to engage in conversations with people they don’t know,” he said.
Kendra Kuhlmann has been part of the group for many years. She initially met Lippold at a solid core gym class, which he was substitute teaching. Kuhlmann appreciated how Lippold taught the class and went to other future sessions that he taught. Soon, she was attending his initiative, 5K Everyday Conversations.
Originally, Kuhlmann, a social worker for the Osseo school district, was more focused on conversing than running. But as she spent more time with the group, her love for both increased. “For me as a school social worker and therapist, that ability to connect and allow for others to connect during the pandemic has been a goal of mine,” Kuhlmann said. “That is what drew me in.”
One thing Kuhlmann loves about the group is the environment created to have honest dialogue. From real-life struggles to societal problems like racial justice and the pandemic, no topic is too big to touch. “JC has been able to open doors to conversations that otherwise might not happen,” she said. Thanks to this group, Kuhlmann has been able to meet new people who share a love of exercise and conversations. “I have been able to build a bigger community that I feel like I can rely on,” she said.
Since the beginning of 2021, the number of weekly 5Ks around the metro has grown to 13, including one at Champlin Park High School led by Lippold every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Whether old or young, male or female, white or black, rich or poor, it doesn’t matter. This group is for everyone. “Our initiative is to create a place where every single person feels like they belong.”
Lippold says that when a human is in a state of movement, it is easier to talk about big issues. More movement, more discussions. Just what they like.
