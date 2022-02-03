When Maple Grove Hospital opened just over 12 years, staff expected it to be a popular place for moms to deliver their babies. Since opening, 50,000 babies have been delivered at the hospital.
For the third year in a row, Maple Grove Hospital has claimed the title of delivering the most babies in the state.
In 2021, there were 5,213 births. This includes 99 sets of twins and two sets of triplets.
“Maple Grove Hospital is proud to have delivered the most babies in Minnesota in 2021, 2020 and 2019,” said Chief Hospital Officer Andy Cochrane. “These milestones are not achieved without the support of our community and customers who entrust us with their care during some of the biggest moments of their life.”
He said the hospital was immensely proud of the team, which is committed to providing the best possible care day in and day out.
“Our team works hard to create a calm, comforting and quiet environment for all who visit the Family Birth Center,” he said. “It’s an honor to celebrate and connect with the community through these milestones.”
The goal of the hospital all along has been to provide an experience for patients and their families that exceeds expectations, Cochrane said. He said the care provided by hospital staff is not the only focus, but how that care is provided including relationships created with the patients and families.
“The team at Maple Grove Hospital understands the impact of each interaction in building a trusting and caring relationship,” Cochrane said. “This is the foundation of our success in providing care to the community.”
He went on to explain the reason that people want to deliver their babies at Maple Grove Hospital.
“The entire Maple Grove Hospital Family Birth Center team works together to create an amazing experience,” he said. “Our team ensures patients and their families are always involved in making decisions throughout the birth experience. The Family Birth Center has highly a specialized Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and provides care to newborns who are born as early as 23 weeks of gestation.”
The hospital is continuing to evaluate its services and the growth of the community moving forward. This includes the potential for an expansion of the hospital in the future to keep up with the demand for services provided there.
