Morgan Turner talks pro soccer in Portugal, growth of women’s game in Minnesota

(Photo courtesy of Minnesota Aurora)

Morgan Turner, left, a Maple Grove native, recently played for Minnesota Aurora against Indy Eleven during the USL W League playoffs.

For Maple Grove-native Morgan Turner, the transition to professional soccer with Sport Clube União (S.C.U.) Torreense of the first division of Portuguese women’s soccer has been nothing short of a dream, and a mission, come true.

“I’ve always wanted to play professionally, playing professionally has been my ultimate goal, so since I’ve been here, I’ve just been enjoying where I’m at and just enjoying the moment,” she said.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments