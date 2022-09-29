Morgan Turner talks pro soccer in Portugal, growth of women’s game in Minnesota

For Maple Grove-native Morgan Turner, the transition to professional soccer with Sport Clube União (S.C.U.) Torreense of the first division of Portuguese women’s soccer has been nothing short of a dream, and a mission, come true.
“I’ve always wanted to play professionally, playing professionally has been my ultimate goal, so since I’ve been here, I’ve just been enjoying where I’m at and just enjoying the moment,” she said.
Turner, who won a range of personal and team accolades as a soccer and track and field student-athlete for Wayzata High School, left for Portugal after putting together an eventful collegiate and pre-professional career. She scored 31 goals and made five assists in 80 appearances for the DePaul Blue Demons, along with a long list of accolades from the likes of the Big East Conference and the United Soccer Coaches. Turner also caught attention this summer for the exceptional season she had with Minnesota Aurora, a new pre-professional soccer club based in Eagan, playing in the USL W League.
Turner scored eight goals across 635 minutes, averaging at a goal per 79 minutes played, helping Minnesota Aurora to an undefeated regular season and the W League final hosted at TCO Stadium. She would prove to be the club’s regular season top goal scorer and top overall goal scorer for 2022. Of her many highlights, Turner stood out on July 9 when she scored a hat trick against the Green Bay Glory, Aurora’s closest challenger for the conference’s one playoff spot, in a 5-1 away win.
Minnesota Aurora, built around local talents like Turner, managed to draw record-setting crowds through the season. Only one Aurora home game failed to pass the 5,000 mark for attendance, with tickets selling out at 6,200 for multiple playoff games. Remarkably, several Minnesota Aurora matches managed to sell more tickets than some average attendances for multiple teams in the National Women’s Soccer League, the top professional league for women’s soccer in the United States.
Turner has started for S.C.U. Torreense in three straight games. Her debut came in a Taça de Liga match, a secondary competition that runs parallel to the league season. Turner scored Torreense’s only goal in that match, a 2-1 loss to Ouriense. She made her league debut the next week in a 2-0 win, before scoring twice in the next league match, a 4-2 loss to Länk Vilaverdense. Since joining the side, Morgan Turner hasn’t just had her chances, she’s been undroppable.
While wins are the mission, Turner said she is beyond happy to be making an instant impact on Torreense’s offense, even if it’s taken some time to get used to the latest chapter in her life.
“It’s been a blast being here,” she said. “I really love living in Portugal and it’s been so much fun to play on a new team and start my professional career. I would say the hardest transition is just the language barrier just because it can be hard to communicate with my teammates on the field sometimes. But a lot of my teammates speak English and my coaches have been really helpful with translating things for me and making sure I understand what’s going on.”
Turner notes that the opportunity to continue her playing career while learning more about the European styles of the game first hand, is a rare one.
“I’m just really grateful to be playing here and this is an opportunity that not a lot of people get, to live in a different country and get to be playing soccer after college,” she said. “It’s definitely a different style of soccer and I’ve never played these teams before… [it’s about] going week by week and being in the moment, learning from my coaches and teammates every day.”
Turner highlighted the importance of keeping the sport fun and enjoying the journey, while also noting the importance of connecting with and learning all you can from coaches.
“I’m so excited for the future of girls and women’s soccer in Minnesota,” Turner said. “I think the environment at the Minnesota Aurora games this summer was just an incredible example of what women’s soccer in Minnesota can become. I think it’s super inspiring to see how many young boys and girls soccer players were at our games. I think it’s super important for more women to have opportunities to play professionally because it is really difficult to make it in the United States, and abroad of course.”
As of Sept. 25, Torreense has a 1-1-0 league record two matches into their season. Their next match will be at home against Sporting Lisbon on Oct. 2.
