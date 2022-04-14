The Momboss 5K is not only a running event, but also supports women in the community to pursue their dreams. This event has helped a local entrepreneur to grow her business, which is featured at the Maple Grove Farmers Market.
Dre Barthel, the owner of Covey and creator of the Momboss 5k, said, “More than a run, the 5k is an annual gathering to empower, encourage and cheer on the significant women in our lives. Whether you are a mom, have a mom, dream of being a mom, or mother those in your tribe, this event celebrates the women in our community.”
This year’s annual walk/run will take place May 15 along the beautiful trails of Medicine Lake. “After crossing the finish line, participants are invited to join for a special retreat-style event at Hutton House where they will be able to enjoy music, breakfast treats, a complimentary mimosa, an exclusive market featuring local vendors, and more,” Barthel said.
The event includes a grant program with nominations taken each year from women pursuing their dreams.
“As an entrepreneur, I know how crucial it is to have a community of support and seed money,” she said. “I believe deeply in stewarding well what has been given to me, and to use my influence, network and ability to rally people to gather for a common cause – especially to support the dreams and adventures of women. Sometimes we just need a little push and awaken what is inside of us.
Nominations are now closed for this year, but Barthel said she received a number of amazing nominees and recently announced the three finalists for this year. Details about each nominee will be showcased on momboss5k.com soon.
Kathy Hanson was the winner of the Momboss 5K $1,000 grant in 2021.
“During the pandemic, I started my small business Fairendale Flowers,” she said. “To be starting a new endeavor and receive so much support, it fueled me.”
Winning the Momboss grant reminded her that it’s never too late to pursue your dream. “The other two finalist nominees last year were lovely young women doing amazing things, so I was completely shocked to receive the grant in this kind of company,” Hanson said. “Sometimes, when you’re starting something new, it feels like it’s just your little dream, but winning allowed me to see that others also see my dream as worthwhile. The grant was a huge unexpected gift that gave me what I needed to move forward.”
Hanson added that life brings so many detours that keep women from pursuing their dreams, but winning the Momboss grant reminded her that it’s not too late and women should never stop dreaming.
“I used the grant to turn part of my barn into a floral cooler,” she said. “The grant seed money helped extend the life of my flowers and offer better, healthier blooms to customers. It’s been amazing to connect with customers and sell them at the local farmers market.”
She plans to be at the Maple Grove Farmers market again this year selling her flowers. “We are also looking at expanding to more local farmers markets and are considering starting a ‘pick your own’ bouquet experience Saturdays this summer, where people can come to the farm in Greenfield and build custom bouquets,” she said. “We are also exploring bouquet subscription options for individuals and businesses. Stay tuned.”
Momboss 5K
Barthel said she believes, now more than ever, that women need to be supported and celebrated. “The Momboss 5k brings together women from across the Twin Cities, and I would encourage everyone to join us,” she said. “Enjoy a day that is all about you and treat yourself.”
Hanson wants to remind women that as a woman in her 50s and mom of two young women, it’s important to “show the next generation that even though it takes bravery-we need to walk toward our dreams.”
“The momboss community is honoring the real lives that women lead, their dreams, their passions, and the reality that as women, we often must hold and juggle so many things,” Hanson said. “I felt seen and supported, and am so thankful for this event. Everyone should join us this year and celebrate all it means to be moms.”
This year’s Momboss 5K event is May 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Medicine Lake. Start at the Hutton House, 10715 South Shore Drive.
Women can register for the event at momboss5k.com up to the day of the event. There is also a virtual option for those who are not able to join in person.
