A Maple Grove man was recently sentenced to approximately three and a half years in prison after fatally striking a woman with a school bus in Brooklyn Park.

Jason Rynders, 35, was sentenced to 41 months in prison after fatally striking Devon Doherty, 45, with a school bus in spring 2020 and fleeing the scene.

The state sought a 48-month sentence, while Rynders’ attorneys were seeking probation, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Rynders entered a guilty plea in the case in November 2021.

According to the criminal compliant, Brooklyn Park police responded March 16, 2020, to a report of an unconscious woman lying in the road near Humboldt Avenue and Meadowood Drive.

Arriving officers spoke with a “visibly upset” man who said he was driving to work on Humboldt Avenue and passed near a school bus when his car hit something.

He exited the car and saw a woman, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office as Doherty, of Brooklyn Park, lying in the street.

Rynders had been driving the nearby school bus, and was standing outside and looking on.

When the witness told Rynders to call 911, he got back onto the bus, which was occupied by several students, and fled the scene.

The witness then called 911, and responding officers pronounced Doherty dead at the scene.

Accident reconstruction experts and the medical examiner believed that Doherty was struck by the bus, causing her death.

Surveillance video from inside the bus and near the scene of the crash corroborated this account of events.

