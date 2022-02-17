Community Editor
A Maple Grove man was recently sentenced to approximately three and a half years in prison after fatally striking a woman with a school bus in Brooklyn Park.
Jason Rynders, 35, was sentenced to 41 months in prison after fatally striking Devon Doherty, 45, with a school bus in spring 2020 and fleeing the scene.
The state sought a 48-month sentence, while Rynders’ attorneys were seeking probation, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Rynders entered a guilty plea in the case in November 2021.
According to the criminal compliant, Brooklyn Park police responded March 16, 2020, to a report of an unconscious woman lying in the road near Humboldt Avenue and Meadowood Drive.
Arriving officers spoke with a “visibly upset” man who said he was driving to work on Humboldt Avenue and passed near a school bus when his car hit something.
He exited the car and saw a woman, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office as Doherty, of Brooklyn Park, lying in the street.
Rynders had been driving the nearby school bus, and was standing outside and looking on.
When the witness told Rynders to call 911, he got back onto the bus, which was occupied by several students, and fled the scene.
The witness then called 911, and responding officers pronounced Doherty dead at the scene.
Accident reconstruction experts and the medical examiner believed that Doherty was struck by the bus, causing her death.
Surveillance video from inside the bus and near the scene of the crash corroborated this account of events.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.