Crescent Cove Respite & Hospice Home for Kids of Brooklyn Center has received a $20,000 grant on behalf of Keith Moeller, founder and principal of Moeller Advisory Group, a Northwestern Mutual affiliate in Minnetonka. Moeller, a Medina resident, is a recipient of the company’s 2021 Community Service Award for his fundraising efforts and commitment to Crescent Cove.
Crescent Cove is a nonprofit that offers care to children and young adults with a shortened life expectancy and support to their families. The funds from this grant will help provide 24/7 care and medical services to children.
Sixteen financial advisors are recognized each year through this program for volunteer service. As part of the award, each winner receives a grant to benefit a local nonprofit.
“No matter the odds, our advisors have remained committed to helping others,” said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Their spirit and dedication is an inspiration and we’re proud to recognize the meaningful change they’ve accomplished.”
After learning from his wife, Diann, about efforts to open a children’s hospice and respite home, Moeller was eager to learn how they could help. Since then, he’s been involved with Crescent Cove. As a member of the board of directors and philanthropy council, he provides financial guidance and marketing expertise to support fundraising operations. Each year, he sponsors and hosts a donor appreciation event, secures in-kind donations and helps recruit committee members and volunteers. Recently, he challenged local Rotary Clubs to raise funds for outdoor musical play equipment at Crescent Cove and raised $19,000 to make the project a reality.
“There is such a need for organizations like Crescent Cove, which is only one of three facilities in the United States that provides 24/7 respite or end-of-life care for children and is free of charge to their families,” said Moeller. “Crescent Cove offers children and young adults one-on-one attention and this grant will help support those caregivers and professionals, in addition to facility operations.”
Since 1995, the foundation has donated more than $6.3 million through this program. This year’s winners were recently announced at the company’s virtual regional meeting.
