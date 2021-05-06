Modifications approved to Dean Avenue construction project in Champlin

At the April 26 Champlin City Council meeting, the council approved sidewalk construction modification to a project on Dean Avenue.
The city staff’s recommendation to the council was to leave the sidewalk and power poles as is from Independence Avenue to Lowell Road, replace any cracked sections, and construct Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant pedestrian ramps at Independence Road, Ghostley Street, and Lowell Road.
City Engineer Shibani Bisson said at the meeting that the new sidewalk is still preferred to have a minimum of five feet width for snow removal equipment and a four-foot boulevard for snow storage, mailboxes, and street lights. “We are trying to bring this up to standards,” Bisson said.
Bisson added that she was contacted by property owners including David Putnam, who lives at 230 Dean Avenue, starting in January, and continued into February and March.
For Putnam and other property owners, the impact on their trees is still a concern. Putnam said at the meeting, that when he initially talked to the people in charge of removing the trees, he said they told him approximately 12 trees would be removed or substantially trimmed to accommodate moving the sidewalk and the existing powerline. Bisson said that city staff consulted with an arborist who said two lilac shrubs, a Linden, and a White Cedar tree would be removed and replaced by the city.
However, one complication that may arise for the timing of the construction is the possibility of nesting eagles. Property owners at 210 Dean Avenue identified an eagle’s nest on their land and have indicated to city officials that there is nesting ongoing. Bisson said an environmental scientist reviewed the nest on-site and did not observe nesting.
Regardless, Bisson added that the city will do their due diligence to determine if the eagles are nesting and if so, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service mandates that construction activities be avoided within 660 feet of the nest until nesting season ends, which is typically early August. That would impact the stretch of construction along Dean Avenue between Independence and Lowell.
Construction for the Dean Avenue project is slated to begin in early June, but the start date for the section between Independence and Lowell will be contingent on if there is nesting in the eagle’s nest. The section between Cartway and Independence will begin on schedule.
