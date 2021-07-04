The idea of faith in action takes an extra step (or perhaps a lap, while sprinting) when it comes to the mission work done by local organization, Mobile Hope. Run by the Dejewskis, Jill and Brian, Mobile Hope is an “organization of individuals invested in seeing mobile home communities, and the families that live there, respected and empowered to achieve their goals.”
Mobile Hope has two locations — one in Corcoran at the Maple Hills Estates development, one in Dayton at the Dayton Properties park — and facilitates multi-faceted programming at both.
“I think the one thing that really helps with both locations is we actually have a community center building on site,” said Jill Dejewski. “So if someone new moves into the community, we can say, ‘Hey, we’re the community center here and we’re Mobile Hope, and depending on the time of the year, I’ll share with them what we’ve got going on and make sure to give them the calendar.”
She added, “Then, if they want to plug in or if they have any questions or need any assistance, we focus on four areas.”
FOUR PILLARS
These four pillars of Mobile Hope’s mission are education, connection to resources, healthy activities and faith development, with a slew of programs and weekly events to buoy each.
“The first area is education, and that always looks different depending on the year,” said Jill Dejewski. “We have after school homework help at both locations Monday through Thursday, and then we also have [summer school programs for] if they want to work on their GED or they want to work on English ... that is a huge component of what we do.”
The second pillar, connection to resources, spans everything from nourishing food to medical assistance. CROSS Services comes to the Dayton site to allow residents to access the food shelf, bikes are distributed to children, and they even had buses come out to give COVID vaccinations to anyone that wanted one.
“So for the folks that don’t have transportation or just are feeling overwhelmed to go there, we actually do it on site at the community center,” said Jill Dejewski. “We really try to look at the needs of the community or what people have expressed, and try to connect them to those resources.”
The third pillar, healthy activities, is focused equally on the actual health benefits as it is on keeping children entertained and stimulated.
“We found, especially with the kids, if they’re bored, they tend to get into trouble. And so, for example, we’ve partnered with Three Rivers (Park District) and they came out and did a day camp here last week in Corcoran, and in July they’ll be doing that with the Dayton students,” she said.
This summer, both locations will also have a sports camp in addition to scheduled community meals like Taco Tuesday. Many of these events are held in the community’s common spaces, including the Hope Center at the Corcoran location.
The Hope Center was a collaboration with the city of Corcoran, who offered grant funding to Mobile Hope to complete the structure. It took about two and a half years until the city was able to break ground, but it was certainly worth the wait. Before this permanent structure was built, the Dejewskis and their staff were meeting with folks at the playground, in the laundry room and even construction trailers.
“Our agreement [with the city] that we had designed was that we would do programming, and use the money the way that we had agreed to use it at the Hope Center for five years, and we’ve passed that and everything is paid up,” said Jill Dejweski.
The final component of Mobile Hope’s mission is the development of faith, and is entirely optional for residents.
“That piece is available if anyone wants to choose to engage in that, but we never tried to come in with a hidden agenda,” she said. Sunday nights bring worship services through a partnership with Eagle Brook Church, and each summer Jill and her crew of middle and high school students put on Vacation Bible School at both campuses.
“That’s probably the highlight for both of the parks just because at Maple Hill, this will be our 27th year, and then this will be our sixth year at Dayton,” said Jill Dejweski. “We’ve partnered with different churches, and they bring middle school and high school students and it’s an all day kind of thing where they’re with the younger kids during the day, and then in the evenings they take the older kids off site and do some super fun stuff like tubing and different things that they might not have the opportunity to do otherwise.”
LOVE (AND LIVE BY) THY NEIGHBOR
Before starting up Mobile Hope, Jill Dejewski was a middle school youth pastor for Wayzata Free Church, and it was in this role that she had her first experience in a mobile home community. A school nurse with Rockford schools was in the same congregation as the Dejewskis, and asked Jill if she could bring her middle school students out to the Corcoran Vacation Bible School program.
“So I showed up, I’d never heard of this community, I didn’t know it existed, and I was just shocked that there’s 189 homes here,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘How could I not know this community existed 10 minutes from our church?’”
She continued, “Once the kids started coming, they were interacting with us in a way that was super welcoming and really fun, and we’ve been coming ever since then.”
The Dejewskis moved from their Maple Grove home to the Corcoran park in 2013, which was a huge change for them and their kids. Recently they moved back, but were in Corcoran for about eight years.
“We’re doing life with the families versus coming in and leaving,” she said. “And when I look at scripture, it talks about Jesus coming and dwelling …. he came, and dwelt, and lived among, and so I see that as being more incarnational versus just teaching.”
She added, “And that was a huge change for us, because all of a sudden the people around us were introducing us as, ‘Hey, these are our neighbors,’ versus ‘Hey, this is the church group,’ and I just think that’s more of what God has called us to do ... I mean, how do you love your neighbor, if you don’t know your neighbor?”
This greater connection with their neighbors can be messy at times, though. With concerns about poverty, drug use, domestic abuse and more, when you have a relationship with the same people you are attempting to help, it can get convoluted.
“It’s really hard at times, but I think that is where the growth takes place,” said Jill Dejewski. “And also the relationship, and that’s been the key to all of this ... the relationships.”
