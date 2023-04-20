On April 17, members of the Dayton Fire Department assisted Dayton Police and Dayton Public Works with filling sandbags. This was done in preparation of the crest of the Mississippi and Crow Rivers, which is expected this week.
Sand bags were delivered and put out near the Mississippi Crossings event center building on April 17.
(Photo courtesy of Dayton Fire Department)
(Photo Courtesy of city of Champlin)
Champling city workers shut off power to the outdoor performance area in the Mississippi Crossings area.
After experiencing its third snowiest season in state history according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Minnesota has seen flooding across the state. This includes the portion of the Mississippi River that runs through the west metro area.
The flood stage begins at 12 feet according to the NWS. As of the night of Monday, April 17, the water level was registered as high as 13.66. The NWS’s advanced hydrologic prediction service then predicted a high point of 14.60 between 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, and 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
The moderate flood stage starts at 14 feet, while the major flood stage starts at 17. The highest historic crest in the Mississippi River at Highway 169 at Champlin area was 17.96 feet on April 12, 1965.
The following description of events was included in a NWS report on April 13, regarding ways for residents to keep up to date with the river.
“After experiencing our 3rd snowiest season in Minnesota history, it is no surprise that the river is rising rapidly and has the potential to meet a historic crest. We encourage residents to use the river gauge link to monitor levels. It is located at the Highway 169 bridge, providing extremely relevant data for Champlin residents.”
The NWS expanded on the situation on April 17, explaining steps the city of Champlin is taking to protect the Mississppi Crossings area.
“Champlin, per this morning’s river gauge reading, the current level is 13.25 feet (elevation 839.3) with a projected crest of 14.9 (elevation 841). ... The areas of development are located below elevation level 844, which is the FEMA 100-yr flood elevation, and were designed to occasionally flood as the river does each Spring. The City has shut off power to the outdoor performance area and Public Works is sandbagging along the riverside to protect the structure edges and reduce erosion. The floor in front of the stage was built to elevation 841.4, the playground 843, and the event center lower level is 846.”
The NWS report also notes that residents can receive sandbags from the city’s public works department.
“To our riverfront residents, Public Works has pallets of sandbags available for pick up in the public works yard behind city hall at 11955 Champlin Drive from 9am-3pm daily.”
In Dayton, police and fire personnel helped out the public works department get sandbags ready for residents.
The boat launch at the Crow and Mississippi Rivers was closed due to high waters as of April 18.
