After experiencing its third snowiest season in state history according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Minnesota has seen flooding across the state. This includes the portion of the Mississippi River that runs through the west metro area.

The flood stage begins at 12 feet according to the NWS. As of the night of Monday, April 17, the water level was registered as high as 13.66. The NWS’s advanced hydrologic prediction service then predicted a high point of 14.60 between 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, and 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

