The Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener will be taking place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Elm Creek Park Reserve, 12400 James Deane Parkway in Maple Grove.

Skiers of all ages and abilities are invited to kick off the 2022-23 cross-country ski season with free skiing, free ski rental equipment and free mini lessons.

