The Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener will be taking place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Elm Creek Park Reserve, 12400 James Deane Parkway in Maple Grove.
Skiers of all ages and abilities are invited to kick off the 2022-23 cross-country ski season with free skiing, free ski rental equipment and free mini lessons.
Welcome winter with Skaði (Skaw-Dee), Norse goddess of skiers, in Skaði’s Chase Nordic ski races beginning at 8 a.m. Choose from 8K (at 8 a.m. for adults), 4K (at 8:40 a.m. for children ages 16 to 18) or 2K (at 8:50 a.m. for children ages 12 to 15) distances. All racers will be entered into the award ceremony door prize drawing. Must be present to win. Register online at the park website or the day of.
Visit the Minnesota Youth Ski League ‘Kids Area’ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Kids ages 4-12 can test their skills on an obstacle course built by MYSL.
Participate in the Ski Tour with routes for the whole family. At 10 a.m., join for a leisurely group ski for adapted skiers led by a Three Rivers staff member. Adapted skiers are welcome all day; sit-skis will be available. Participants needing assistance with transfers will need a household member to assist.
Join Goldy Gopher, the University of Minnesota’s mascot, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Check out the Nordic Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with representatives from 50 Nordic ski suppliers, resorts, retailers and clubs. Outfit for the season, sign up for races, find out about Minnesota resorts and clubs and learn about ski waxing. The first 1,500 visitors to the market receive a free buff. Pick up a Nordic Market Passport in the Nordic Ski Market. Once collected all of the stamps while exploring the Nordic Ski Market, turn in the completed passport in at the Community Events booth on the chalet patio to enter the door-prize drawing. Winners will be drawn at 2 p.m. inside the chalet.
A fun day of skiing is never complete without a Nordic sauna and ice bath. Learn about the growing mobile sauna community in Minnesota between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Twenty-minute private saunas will be available for groups of 4-8 people. Stop by the Sauna Village when arriving to sign up for a time slot. Signup is on a first-come, first-served basis. Sauna participants will need to bring a bathing suit, towel and sandals.
There is some parking at the park. A shuttle service from Elm Creek Park Reserve to the chalet will run from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Park District employees will direct traffic.
Overflow parking will be available, as needed, at the Maple Grove Parkway Transit Station (9870 Maple Grove Parkway), with bus transportation to the chalet at Elm Creek.
