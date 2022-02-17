Minnesota firefighters find relief in $4M investment to their health and wellness

No one can deny the dangers firefighters encounter regularly when responding to fires and other emergencies. While training is critical for safety, the long-term health impacts of the job are often overlooked.
That is why fire departments across the state are particularly grateful for the advocacy of the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE) and the state legislature for the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program, which dedicates $4 million over the next biennium to ensure firefighters across the state have access to the education, prevention and care needed to handle a cardiac, emotional trauma or cancer diagnosis.
“There is a moral imperative to firefighting, the public expects us to put ourselves in harm’s way to protect them,” said Wayne Kewitsch, executive director of MnFIRE. “It is part of the job, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t do everything possible to mitigate and minimize those risks.”
Approximately 90% of firefighters in Minnesota are volunteer or paid-on-call and they typically don’t have access to an employee assistance program. The Hometown Heroes Assistance Program will give every firefighter in Minnesota access to ongoing training on how to prevent and minimize their risks in all areas of physical and mental health, this includes expanded emotional trauma resources, and up-to-$20,000 critical illness policy, and ongoing health and wellness training - all at no cost.
The program also provides education for medical providers in the unique challenges that firefighters face and how they can help screen their firefighter patients to discover and treat those conditions early.
Prior to this legislation, “the overall investment in firefighting in our state was incredibly low,” said Steve Baker, battalion chief with the Plymouth Fire Department, adding that $4 million is a great start.
Baker talked about the changes taking place in the fire service - everything from how firefighters are looking at health and wellness to recruitment and retention.
“We want to make sure we’re providing what these firefighters need” when it comes to mental health, cancer prevention and cardiac health, Baker said, adding that firefighting is inherently dangerous, aside from the risks posed battling fires and responding to other emergencies.
Just the sheer shock to the body when going from “a dead sleep to go” in the middle of the night can be very hard particularly to the heart, he said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 68% of firefighters will develop some form of cancer in their lifetimes. Additionally, heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of firefighters nationwide and is by far the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service.
Firefighters also have much higher rates of emotional distress than the general population – particularly in the areas of sleep disorders, depression, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation/action.
“It’s hard for people to envision what first-responders go through,” Baker said. “We see a lot of things most people don’t see - or need to see - and once you see them, you can’t unsee them.”
Plymouth is also very grateful to the training MnFIRE has provided as well as all of their initiatives, Baker said.
“We’re just really grateful to be able teach our people a better way to be healthy on the job,” he said.
In January, MnFIRE awarded four legislators its coveted bronze axe at an event in St. Paul to commemorate their leadership in the fight for firefighter health and wellness. They were State Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie), Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins), House Speaker Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park), and Sen. Jeff Howe (Republican-Rockville).
About MnFIRE
MnFIRE was formed in 2016 by three Twin Cities fire chiefs - former Eden Prairie Fire Chief George Esbensen, Richfield Fire Chief Mike Dobesh and St. Louis Park Deputy Fire Chief John Wolff - as a means to support firefighters through critical wellness training.
As president of the MN State Fire Chiefs Association at the time, Esbensen realized how many firefighter funerals he was attending across the state - the majority of which were not in the line of duty, but from cardiac and cancer issues.
Since then, MnFIRE has been dedicated to providing Minnesota’s firefighters with the resources they need to prioritize and protect their health. The statewide advocacy organization focuses on the three health problems most commonly experienced by those in the fire service: cardiovascular disease, emotional trauma and cancer.
The organization also launched a 24-hour peer support hotline for firefighters struggling with mental health issues in 2018.
While the Minnesota fire service receives “excellent support across the state,” more can always be done, Kewitsch said. “Support your local fire department, thank your legislators for their support of the fire service via the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program and urge their continued support.”
Minnesota firefighters can receive help for a crisis, find out more information or file a claim by calling 888-784-6634 or visiting www.mnfireinitiative.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.