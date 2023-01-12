The $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden Dec. 23 includes millions in investment for local projects.
Hennepin Technical College was awarded $2 million for the purchase of law enforcement training equipment.
Meanwhile, the Highway 610 extension project was awarded $2.75 million.
Highway 610
Of regional interest is the $2.75 million allocation to Maple Grove for the Highway 610 extension project.
“The project will improve regional mobility and roadway safety with the construction of the Highway 610 segment that will connect the existing County Road 30 to Trunk Highway 610 via bridges over Interstate 94,” reads the funding request. “The project will also complete the unfinished system interchange at I-94 and TH 610, improve traffic capacity along I-94 by adding auxiliary lanes between TH 610 and Maple Grove Parkway, and upgrade/realign Hennepin County CSAH 30 to provide reliable and direct access to both I-94 and TH 610.”
On its east end, Highway 610 connects with U.S. Highway 10 in Blaine.
It has notable connections with Highway 252 and U.S. Highway 169 in Brooklyn Park, before terminating at the junction with I-94 and U.S. 52 in Maple Grove.
The I-94 connection on the highway opened in 2016.
Hennepin Tech
The $2 million allocated to Hennepin Tech is part of a collaborative with Alexandria Technical and Community College “to purchase advanced law enforcement training equipment capable of maximizing instructional value through the use of real-time, scenario-based instructional review,” according to the financial request.
“This would enable pre-service training of culturally competent entry-level peace officers capable of properly handling situations of various stress- and threat-levels with intentional, real-life, scenario-based training as well as continuous education through in-service training for experienced peace officers with the focus of being culturally competent in a variety of intentional, real-life scenarios.”
According to a Hennepin Tech spokesperson, the two colleges plan to equally split the funds.
Hennepin Tech plans to use the funds to purchase squad cars and police radios for training exercises.
“Hennepin Technical College and Alexandria Technical and Community College are committed to providing Minnesota with culturally competent peace officers who have successfully completed exceptional training,” said Joy Bodin, interim president of Hennepin Tech. “ Our long-standing partnership has created flagship programs in urban and rural communities resulting in a highly trained workforce which has had a positive economic impact throughout the state, region and nation.
“We are grateful to Representative Phillips and Senator Klobuchar for providing this important funding to our peace officer programs. The investment will allow public safety students to use state-of-the-art equipment as they learn and practice essential de-escalation and communications techniques.”
