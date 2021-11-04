Mike Bauer named park and recreation director in Rogers

Mike Bauer, Rogers recreation facilities director, has been appointed the city’s director of Parks and Recreation. The Rogers City Council approved his appointment Oct. 26.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer told the council the city’s financial management plan had planned for the position, currently supervised by the Public Works director, to be a full department head level.
“This reflects increased service demand and complexity as the city grows and adds facilities and programming,” Stahmer said. “The recent addition of the Activity Center and pending LOST funded (local option sales tax) facilities have and will add to that complexity.”
Bauer, a Rogers city employee for 15 years, “has been the backbone of the Park and Recreation function over that time,” according to Stahmer. He said Bauer “provides superior management of the Rogers Activity Center/Ice Arena in particular, along with leadership to Park and Rec staff.”
Bauer also works closely with Independent School District 728 and youth associations, and “has grown the city’s recreation offerings into what they are today,” Stahmer said.
“He constantly looks for opportunities to provide the community with popular programming/facilities,” Stahmer said.
Bauer will report directly to the city administrator. His previous position as recreation facilities manager will not be filled.
“This is a well-deserved promotion,” Acting Mayor Shannon Klick said. “I’ve seen all his (Bauer’s) collaborations in action.”
POLICE CHIEF’S SALARY GRADE
The council also approved amending the description for the Chief of Police’s position to reflect a salary grade of 17.5, an increase from the current grade of 17.
As a result of the increase in salary grade from 17 to 17.5, Police Chief Dan Wills’ annual salary will increase from $129,355 to $135,137.
“In the vast majority of cities, police chief is the second-highest paid position (after city administrator),” Stahmer said. “This reflects the important and serious nature of the position and the department itself, and the high level of potential city/professional liability that comes with managing a police department.”
2022 STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS
In other matters, Doran Cote, Rogers Public Works director and City Engineer, outlined seven street improvement projects for 2022 that subsequently were approved by the council.
They include:
• Main Street reconstruction
• David Koch Avenue full-depth rehabilitation overlay
• Rogers Drive rehabilitation
• 134th Avenue mill and overlay
• Maple Avenue reconstruction
• Tucker Road full-depth rehabilitation overlay/subgrade preparation and paving
• Bechtold Road full-depth rehabilitation overly.
For the projects to be completed within a specified calendar year, Cote said, preliminary design must begin one year in advance. “This includes initiation of the public notification … that consists of informing affected property owners, conducting field surveys, at least one public informational meeting, and an extensive amount of information and data collection,” Cote said.
The detailed technical engineering work, at a cost of $615,000, will include underground infrastructure inspections and assessments, field surveys, review of traffic counts, and preparation of a feasibility report for review by the City Council.
FILLING OPEN UTILITY POSITIONS
The council also approved the appointment of Mike Iwanok as the city’s utilities lead, and reassignment of Jacob Abrahamson from park maintenance medium equipment operation to utilities medium equipment operator.
Iwanok has more than 20 years of experience in the city’s Utilities Division of Public Works. He also has been a paid-on-call firefighter in Rogers for more than 20 years.
SPRINGBROOK SOFTWARE MIGRATION PROJECT
The council approved the Springbrook financial and utility billing software migration project, at a cost of $85,000.
Rogers uses Springbrook software for its primary accounting purposes, according to Finance Director Bridget Bruska. Banyon software has been used for managing the utility billing system.
However, Bruska said city staff has experience numerous technical and support issues related to the Banyon system. “The current Banyon system has limits to the amount of data that can be stored, slow software performance and limited support capabilities,” Bruska said. “Banyon does not integrate with Springbrook software which causes manual entry and inefficiencies.”
Bruska concluded that the city has outgrown its current technology software system. “Banyon works really well for smaller cities,” she said.
Converting to Springbrook is expected to result in improved customer service, remote access, data reliability and reporting capabilities, according to Bruska.
“We feel the improvements are enough to warrant this,” she said. “We don’t foresee any issues.”
ASSESSMENT DELINQUENT CHARGES
Following a public hearing at which no one spoke, the council adopted a resolution confirming assessments for delinquent sewer, water, storm sewer and recycling charges for 2021.
Assistant City Administrator/City Clerk Stacy Scharber said notices of individual assessments were mailed to 200 property owners at the end of September, with outstanding balances totaling $99,400.
As of Oct. 26, the amount outstanding totaled $67,000. Property owners have until Nov. 29 to pay their delinquent accounts before the balance is assessed to their property taxes.
The unpaid utilities cover the two-year period of September 2019 to September 2021.
The number of people notified of delinquencies represents an increase of between 30 and 40% over previous years, according to Scharber. She added that delinquent property owners have been given information about available Hennepin County assistance programs.
