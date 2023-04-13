Midwest Urgent Care in Rogers offers urgent care for ages two and up, as well as occupational health services. Midwest Urgent Care is located at 21410 136th Ave. N Suite 105-B.

“We do strep testing, influenza, COVID testing, we do sprains and strains, fractures, we do take x-rays in the clinic, suturing for lacerations,” CEO of Midwest Urgent Care and provider Ammar Khashan said.

