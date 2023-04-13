Staff members of Midwest Urgent Care from left to right: Medical Assistant Victoria Piff, Medical Director Michael Broderdorf, Receptionist Kristen Bursey, CEO and MBBS/MPA-C Ammar Khashan, and Clinical Manager/Medical Assistant Kristy Baxter.
Midwest Urgent Care originally opened as Comp Care on Feb. 13, 2021. On May 15, 2022, they parted ways with Comp Care and changed their name to Midwest Urgent Care.
Midwest Urgent Care in Rogers offers urgent care for ages two and up, as well as occupational health services. Midwest Urgent Care is located at 21410 136th Ave. N Suite 105-B.
“We do strep testing, influenza, COVID testing, we do sprains and strains, fractures, we do take x-rays in the clinic, suturing for lacerations,” CEO of Midwest Urgent Care and provider Ammar Khashan said.
Midwest Urgent Care accepts appointments and same-day walk-ins. They’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Midwest Urgent Care used to be known as Comp Care Urgent Care and opened on Feb. 13, 2021. On May 15, 2022, they parted ways with Comp Care, started their own business under the Midwest Health Care Group, and changed their name to Midwest Urgent Care.
“We had a significant patient loss when we made that decision to split from them because we had a lot of patients in the area that knew us under Comp Care,” COO of Midwest Urgent Care and registered nurse Mary Khashan said.
Also, when Midwest Urgent Care parted ways with Comp Care, some of their advertising was disabled and the urgent care clinic was listed as permanently closed on Google. Midwest Urgent Care is still open and operating with the same people, just under a different name.
Midwest Urgent Care works with employers to provide occupational health services for their employees. Some of these occupational health services include DOT/CDL exams, which are physical exams required for people who drive commercial vehicles and Pulmonary Function Tests, which assess how well the lungs are functioning.
Midwest also helps with worker compensation injuries, drug and alcohol screening, sports and school physicals, and annual exams. Some other occupational health services include audio testing for employees who are exposed to noise where they work and Human Performance Evaluations, which is a physical exam that determines if an employee can perform the required job duties (such as heavy lifting).
“We are an occupational health clinic trained and experienced. Myself, I do have experience with occupational health and also the medical director of the clinic doctor Michael Broderdorf, has over 10 years of emergency room experience as well as over five years of occupational health experience,” Ammar Khashan said.
Midwest Urgent Care accepts most insurances and Medical Assistance. Insurances that they accept include PreferredOne, BlueCross BlueShield, Tricare, HealthPartners, Medicare, Medicaid, and Ucare.
Ammar Khashan stated that they’re currently working on requesting UnitedHealthcare as an accepted insurance. Midwest also has discounted prices for people without medical insurance.
Ammar Khashan and Mary Khashan decided to start Midwest Health Care (Comp Care at the time) because they wanted to make sure they were giving patients the best care possible.
“We’re both really passionate about providing quality patient care and unfortunately medicine is just a business at this point. Ammar as a medical provider and myself as a registered nurse, we’ve seen it where corporations and companies come in, they take over, and it becomes a numbers game. It’s all about how many patients can you see in a short amount of time and can you increase your numbers,” Mary Khashan said.
Ammar Khashan stated that Midwest usually provides care in less than 40 minutes while still maintaining quality care. When they are really busy, appointments or walk-ins usually last less than an hour.
“Whenever we get busy we try to get patients in the rooms quick in order for us to minimize the contact with patients in the reception area and to try to get them in and out quick by minimizing paperwork,” Ammar Khashan said.
