Met Council to seek cities’ consent for Blue Line Extension next year

(SUBMITTED GRAPHIC)

This timeline was shared in a presentation to the Blue Line Light Rail Extension Corridor Management Committee Feb. 9. Project officials said the municipal consent process would like begin in spring 2024.

 Alaina Rooker

Planning for the light rail extension extending from Target Field Station to north Brooklyn Park continues. On Feb. 9, the project’s Corridor Management Committee was informed of a series of target dates for the next five to seven years, including the process of soliciting formal consent from the local governments of corridor cities.

The meeting also included a brief design review of the light rail as it was being designed through the city of Brooklyn Park, with some information on how the design plans had fared when presented at a recent Brooklyn Park community open house.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments