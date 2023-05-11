The Rogers Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 22200 South Diamond Road has been in operation since the 1960s. The Metropolitan Council took over its operation in 2019.

Metropolitan Council Senior Communications Advisor John Schadl said, “This is one of the biggest success stories I think for the council overall. In the late ‘60s early ‘70s when the legislature decided that it was going to consolidate regional wastewater treatment, pretty much every community of any size had a plant like this. They were all owned separately and we were seeing significant pollution in lakes and rivers.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments