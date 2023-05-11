The Rogers Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 22200 South Diamond Road has been in operation since the 1960s. The Metropolitan Council took over its operation in 2019.
Metropolitan Council Senior Communications Advisor John Schadl said, “This is one of the biggest success stories I think for the council overall. In the late ‘60s early ‘70s when the legislature decided that it was going to consolidate regional wastewater treatment, pretty much every community of any size had a plant like this. They were all owned separately and we were seeing significant pollution in lakes and rivers.”
The Met Council decommissioned many wastewater treatment plants from the 1970s and cleaned up pollution. The Council’s nine wastewater treatment plants have earned awards for compliance records with federal clean water discharge permits. In 2021, all nine plants received Peak Performance Awards from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies.
Mark Lundgren, a Principal Engineer at the Met Council, oversees the Rogers Wastewater Treatment Facility and is also involved with the planning for a new wastewater treatment plant that will replace the current one.
“As you know this plant was built back in the 1960s when Rogers was a community of around a couple hundred [people]. This used to be farm fields and the farmer donated this parcel of land to the city. It’s a low point in the city, so a natural site back then for the wastewater treatment plant,” Lundgren said. “Since back in the ‘60s, the city has grown rapidly, especially through the 2000s. I think it was in the top five in the nation in terms of population growth, from hundreds to thousands pretty rapidly.”
The population of Rogers remained under 1,000 until the year 2000. Between 2000 and 2010, the population grew to almost 10,000 people. The wastewater treatment facility, which used to be on the outskirts of town when it was built, is now located in a prime real estate location.
Crow River Wastewater Treatment Plant
As a result of this growth and the growth of surrounding cities, the Met Council has decided to return the current site of the Rogers Wastewater Treatment Facility to the city of Rogers and build a new wastewater treatment plant. The new site, called the Crow River Wastewater Treatment Plant, will be located on 141st Avenue N. in Rogers.
The new plant will directly serve the cities of Dayton, Rogers, and Corcoran but in the future, it could also serve as an interceptor for expanding communities that are downstream from Rogers on the Crow River. The current Rogers Wastewater Treatment Facility was built for a capacity of 1.6 million gallons per day and is one of the smallest wastewater treatment plants out of the nine Met Council wastewater treatment plants.
The Crow River Wastewater Treatment Plant will be built with a 3 million gallons per day capacity. Lundgren said the 3 million-gallon-per-day capacity should last for around 20 years before they may need a capacity upgrade.
The planning estimate for the cost of the new plant is around $100 million. Construction for the Crow River Wastewater Treatment Plant is anticipated to begin in late 2025 to early 2026.
“Our commitment to the city is that we will be flipping the switch by the end of 2030. That is our formal commitment to the city of Rogers, that by 2030 we will have a new facility at the Crow site up and running,” Lundgren said.
By 2031, the land where the current Rogers Wastewater Treatment Facility is will be returned to the city of Rogers. The site of the Crow River Wastewater Treatment Plant has a combined northern and southern parcel of 100 acres.
The new wastewater treatment plant will have a tertiary filter to help treat phosphorus, more advanced control features, and odor control features that the current plant doesn’t have. Water from the Crow River Wastewater Treatment Plant will be discharged into the Crow River to a standard that is higher than the current water in the Crow River.
Rogers Wastewater Treatment Facility process
All of Rogers’ wastewater collects in interceptors that then goes into the wastewater in-fluid screening building. A machine called a Rotating Drum Screen in the building takes out larger materials such as rags, money, and anything else that shouldn’t be in the water.
This is the machine where a diamond ring was found over a month ago. The water then goes to the oxidation ditches at the site.
“The heart of any modern treatment plant is an oxidation process. So the way that these work is basically you have a bunch of bacteria in there that are doing the real work cleaning the wastewater. So they take all the dissolves nutrients from the process and turn it into more bacteria. Then the bacteria are harvested to Clarifiers that take out the dead bacteria and any remaining solids. Then we send it to a UV Channel and then that goes out to the river,” Lundgren said.
