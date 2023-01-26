Met Council to distribute $354M for transportation projects

Recently, the Metropolitan Council was able to distribute funds to several area transportation projects. In 2021, U.S. Congress passed a $1.2 trillion transportation bill. Part of those funds will be going towards regional projects.
Before the Met Council could approve the spending plan for the federal funds, a proposal was created by TAB. The Met Council Transportation Advisory Board is made up of county, city, state and resident representatives. The helps make recommendations on how to distribute federal dollars to projects that have submitted applications.
According to Steve Peterson, Senior Manager of transportation planning services at the Met Council, the seven-county metro region is receiving $354 million to fund 91 projects between 2023 and 2027. He said a total of 155 applications were submitted.
“These funds are appropriated by Congress and fall into several categories and programs that have long been established,” Peterson said. “They include congestion mitigation, air quality improvement, cost-effectiveness, safety, and multimodal elements. The legislation just passed by Congress added a new title for carbon reduction.”
He added members of the TAB’s Technical Advisory Committee score the projects based on their overall impact on their local community and the region as a whole.
Peterson said the funding is from the multi-year transportation bill that Congress passes on a regular basis to fund the nation’s transportation system. “The current process for allocating these funds to local projects dates back to 1974,” he said. “This year is significant because Congress dramatically increased funding for projects across the board. Had they passed a status quo bill, our region would have received approximately $200 million instead of the $354 million. That additional federal investment is allowing us to fund 91 projects instead of 44.”
He added, “It’s important to stress how important it is to have the input of the TAB when it comes to making decisions about where to invest in our regional transportation system. Each of these projects are part of a larger regional plan that improves mobility for everyone in the region.”
There were several area projects that will be receiving funding and moving forward. One of these is the diverging diamond interchange Rogers Project.
Rogers granted funds to improve Highway 101 and Interstate 94
Rogers is going to receive $6.78 million from the Met Council of the $8.475 million that they need for the diverging diamond interchange project at Highway 101 and Interstate 94. The rest of the money is going to be from local funding sources.
The city of Rogers, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), and Hennepin County will determine these local funding sources. The project is going to reconstruct the Highway 101 and Interstate 94 (I-94) diamond interchange into a diverging diamond interchange.
The project also includes replacing a 0.4-mile segment of a 10-foot trail so that pedestrians can cross more quickly. There will also be countdown timers for safer crossings.
“Anyone wanting to access I-94 has to be in the right-most lanes on Highway 101. That queue can spill back almost all the way up to County Road 144 or 144th Avenue. Some of those queues are almost a mile long,” said Rogers Public Works Director and City Engineer Doran Cote.
Southbound Highway 101 will have four lanes. One of these lanes will drop at the I-94 westbound ramp. Another will drop at the eastbound I-94 ramp.
One will have both options to continue on the highway or take the ramp. Lastly, one of the lanes will continue on the highway with no option to take the ramp.
Northbound on Highway 101 has one through lane and one that has the option to either continue through or exit.
In a traffic study completed by SRF Consulting in July 2020, the diverging diamond interchange construction is estimated to reduce vehicle travel time during morning peak hours by over 100 hours.
Vehicle delay time during the morning peak hour would be reduced by around 80 seconds per vehicle.
Construction is supposed to start around 2026 or 2027. Cote explained that the diverging diamond interchange project should take around two seasons to build.
“We had a meeting with MnDOT about a month ago and they have a project program to do a pavement rehabilitation on Highway 101. Our goal is to try to have these projects line up so that there is only one disruption of traffic,” Cote said.
