Met Council to distribute $354M for transportation projects

(Photo courtesy of the city of Rogers)

The Highway 101 and Interstate 94 project in Rogers has received funding from the Metropolitan Council. Here is a rendering of the future diverging diamond interchange project on Highway 101 and I-94.

Recently, the Metropolitan Council was able to distribute funds to several area transportation projects. In 2021, U.S. Congress passed a $1.2 trillion transportation bill. Part of those funds will be going towards regional projects.

Before the Met Council could approve the spending plan for the federal funds, a proposal was created by TAB. The Met Council Transportation Advisory Board is made up of county, city, state and resident representatives. The helps make recommendations on how to distribute federal dollars to projects that have submitted applications.

