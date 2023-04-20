The Metropolitan Council has now set up a forum for people to go to if they think the ring recently found at the Rogers Wastewater Treatment Plant is theirs.
“The last I heard, we were at over 300 calls to the point where we just didn’t have the staff. Now what we’re doing is they’ll send a link. We put an online forum up for people to go to,” Senior Communications Advisor at the Metropolitan Council John Schadl said.
John Tierney, a Mechanical Maintenance Manager at the Metropolitan Council, oversees the nine different wastewater treatment plants in the seven-county metro region. While he was at the Rogers Wastewater Treatment Plant, Tierney and two people who work at the plant were examining one of the machines at the plant that needed some repairs done to it.
“While we were there, we were all taking turns raking this rock and different stuff that gets caught in the entranceway to this piece of equipment. It removes rags and that type of stuff that get flushed,” Tierney said.
One of the people with Tierney who works at the plant, Bruce Jensen, was shoveling the items out that aren’t supposed to be flushed such as change, a chisel, and a seat clamp. While he was shoveling, they noticed something shiny, which was the diamonds on a diamond ring.
They cleaned the ring up a bit and then set it to the side and went about their day. Later, Tierney brought the ring home with him.
“It’s battered really badly, the gold is pitted really badly, but the diamonds and everything for the most part are intact,” Tierney said.
He then reached out to the Met Council about getting the word out about the ring. Tierney thinks the ring was possibly dropped into the sanitary system through a house and that it went down a sink drain or a toilet.
The Rogers Wastewater Treatment Plant was put in service in 1960, so Tierney said that the ring could possibly be from any time since then, but it’s hard to tell because the ring is so damaged.
He said that there was one photo that they were sent that looks similar to the ring, but the photo is low quality and it was hard to tell if it actually is the ring. Tierney stated that the owner of the ring should be able to describe it since it’s a very distinctive ring and has a unique feature to it that isn’t typical of a ring.
“My goal and the council’s goal is to find the original owner. That in itself would be the greatest story. I hope we find that individual and I hope it’s a meaningful reason that someone would claim it,” Tierney said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.