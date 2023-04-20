The Metropolitan Council has now set up a forum for people to go to if they think the ring recently found at the Rogers Wastewater Treatment Plant is theirs.

“The last I heard, we were at over 300 calls to the point where we just didn’t have the staff. Now what we’re doing is they’ll send a link. We put an online forum up for people to go to,” Senior Communications Advisor at the Metropolitan Council John Schadl said.

