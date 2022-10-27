The Medina City Council gave its support for a moratorium on THC products sold within the city at its Oct. 4 meeting.
The State Legislature passed legislation that allows the legal sale of certain THC products within the state.
City Administrator Scott Johnson told the council other cities have developed regulations regarding these types of sales.
In response to the new legislation, Police Chief Jason Nelson, City Clerk Caitlyn Walker and staff have worked with City Attorney Dave Anderson to put together an ordinance.
Johnson said the city intends to establish a licensing program that would govern any businesses wishing to sell THC products within the city. This would be similar licensing to the sale of tobacco and liquor products.
A council memo stated, “The general intent of the licensing program is to protect public health and safety by ensuring that such retailers are deemed responsible through background checks and requiring ongoing compliance with all laws associated with the sale of legalized THC products.”
Nelson added he wanted the City Council to discuss adding language to the city code that would make it unlawful for those under age 18 to use or possess THC products.
Councilor Dino DesLauriers asked what the difference was between a 5 mg THC gummy and smoking marijuana.
City Attorney Dave Anderson stated that edibles can be sold by retailers and consumed by the general public. He stated that possession of under 42 grams of marijuana would be considered a petty misdemeanor, therefore it is not a crime but would result in a fine. He stated that the recent direction of law enforcement, including Hennepin County, has been not to cite people for small amounts of marijuana but noted that is a policy decision of each department.
Councilor Joseph Cavanaugh asked if a one-year moratorium could result in fewer challenges than outright prohibition. He added that perhaps the state could also develop regulations during that year.
Mayor Kathleen Martin stated the council should follow what was being suggested by city staff. She stated she did not want to be the first city challenged on outlawing the sale. Martin added that licensing would require retailers to meet criteria and that the council could review the process after a year.
Anderson stated a moratorium intends to press pause and study the issue to determine what is best for the city. He said a moratorium would be fine, but it would need to be adopted under that rationale and not that the city is waiting for the state to take action.
The councilors all agreed that they supported a moratorium on the sale of THC product sales within the city.
DesLauriers said he wanted action related to the possession/consumption of those products for those under age.
Anderson commented that would be a simple ordinance that staff could prepare and present to the council. The council set the age at 21 and anyone in violation of the city ordinance would face a petty misdemeanor.
Other
In other action, the council:
GRANTED a conditional use permit for the construction of a covered grandstand at the Paul Fortin Memorial Field at Hamel Legion Park, 3200 Mill Drive. The covered grandstand would be 3,264 square feet and include bleachers with 360 seats at Hamel Legion Park.
APPOINTED Jordan Myhre to the position of a full-time police officer, effective Oct. 24.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.