Soon residents of St. Michael and Medina will be able to grab their coffee for the day from these two new Caribou Coffee locations. The Caribou Coffee cabins will make their debuts on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The St. Michael location is near the intersection of Highway 241 and Oakwood Parkway. The coffee shop’s address is 4199 Oakwood Parkway NE. Hours of operation are: Monday through Friday — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday — 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location phone number is 763-297-9399.
Medina’s location is near the intersection of Highway 55 and Pinto Drive. The coffee shop’s address is 3692 Pinto Drive. Hours of operation are going to be: Monday through Friday — 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Sunday — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location phone number is 763-299-1727.
Both of the Caribou Coffee cabins are under a little bit under 600 square feet and have a drive-thru and walk-up windows. There will be no indoor seating.
The Caribou Coffee cabins will have grand opening celebrations on Friday, Feb. 3. Guests visiting during the grand opening get $1 off any large or extra large beverage.
At 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 during the grand opening celebration, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony. Additionally, on Feb, 4-5 for every visit during the grand opening weekend, Caribou will donate $1 to organizations.
The St. Michael location will donate to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces to support active members of the service, veterans, and military families. The Medina location will donate the Hamel Lions Club.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.