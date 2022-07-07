The Reserve neighborhood in Medina brought the community together June 11 with a carnival attended by more than170 people, raising nearly $2,000 for the Minnesota Free Book Buggie. Neighbors and Book Buggie board members Archana Desai and Molika Gupta helped organize the carnival.
“I think this really brought everyone together in the community,” Gupta said. “Before we would just walk and know faces, now we know the people.”
The carnival was planned to be in June as almost an end-of-the-school-year party, for kids and families within the neighborhood to meet each other. It featured a bouncy house, face painting done by those from the neighborhood and a raffle with prizes that were donated by Chipotle, Topgolf, Radisson and more.
There was also a potluck of food brought by neighbors. Tickets were $15 per family. Proceeds paid for the event and $1,878 was donated to the Book Buggie.
“It was nice to see everyone have fun,” Desai said. “I’ve never seen the neighborhood come out in that scale... I think between the book club and events like this it helps make our community grow stronger and closer together.”
The Free Book Buggie, a Minnesota non-profit, distributes free books to kids in need around the Twin Cities. Founder Debbie Beck started the organization in 2018. Desai volunteered on the board first in 2020 and then recruited Gupta in 2022. The women originally met through a neighborhood book club.
The women in the Reserve at Medina Book Club meet once a month at members’ homes. The book club started about a year ago as a way for the 25 members to meet their neighbors. Book Club members realized that, due to the pandemic, there were many neighbors who they had not met yet and wanted to do an event that could bring the community together and raise money for a cause. Desai suggested the Book Buggie and the book club got behind her.
First, the club did a drive to collect more than 400 books to donate to the Book Buggie back in March. After the book drive, Gupta became interested in the Book Buggie and joined the board. The women in the book club then started organizing the carnival so community members could meet each other and socialize with families. A planning team of seven from the book club, including Desai and Gupta, captained the event.
“It’s a really nice community,” Desai said. “People want to get together and people just haven’t had the chance to in the past two years as much. I think this was a good excuse.”
Desai and Gupta did not expect 170 people to attend the carnival. When they first started planning they thought maybe 20 families would show up at the most. Instead, there were around 50 families who came. A portion of the neighborhood was blocked off to allow families to safely socialize and enjoy the event. Some of the feedback that the planning team received from the neighborhood was to have the event again and that the community would pay more than $15 per family to attend.
The carnival was the first fundraising for the Book Buggie.
four other Book Buggie board members came to the carnival to volunteer and the organization is hoping to have its own fundraising events in the future, Desai and Gupta are hoping to use what they have learned from the carnival in any future events they may organize either for the neighborhood or for the Book Buggie board.
Desai and Gupta found themselves drawn to the Book Buggie organization, whose headquarters is in Eagan, because of its mission of distributing books to young people and their willingness to work with community organizations like women’s shelters, foster care and literacy events.
“This is a very youth-focused organization and it was something easy for me to get behind,” Desai said.
The book club hopes to have other events in the future to get their community together, possibly including the carnival again next year to raise money for other causes. After the event, some new women joined the book club.
“I think this is a good [thing to learn from] for other communities as well,” Desai said. “If you’re passionate about a non-profit just go ahead and do it. It’s doable, we were doing it for the first time, and just create a cute community event.”
To learn more about the Minnesota Free Book Buggie, donate money or books visit thefreebookbuggie.org.
