The Medina City Council May 3 was introduced to new police officers John Vinck and Justin Hanson, who have joined the police department in the past two years.
Police Chief Jason Nelson introduced the two police officers to the council. Since the city council has been doing virtual zoom meetings for around two years and the May 3 meeting was its first meeting back in person, the police department decided to introduce the new officers that had been recruited since meetings have been virtual.
Hanson was hired in February 2020. Before being in Medina, Hanson was a police officer in Ponca City, Oklahoma for seven years and was a part of the Oklahoma National Guard before transferring to the Minnesota National Guard.
Since joining the department he has completed field training. Hanson has taken on training to help enforce road weight restrictions for vulnerable roads. He is also taking classes to become the next use of force instructor.
“Overall, Justin, or as some call him Professor, he does take more and more roles with us and he’s a great addition,” Nelson said.
Vinck has been with the department since April 2021. Vinck had been with the department previously from 2006 to 2016 working patrol and investigations. He then decided to work in Minneapolis, but after five years, decided to apply to return to Medina.
“We had an opening and gladly accepted him back,” Nelson said. “He’s been an easy swoop back into our team, our family.”
Vinck is currently working in patrol at the department.
Marsh Pointe Preserve
The council approved the final plat for the Marsh Pointe Preserve. The March Pointe Preserve is a proposed development of 30 detached single-family villas. The development is located east of Arrowhead Drive and South of Bridgewater Road.
Within the development, there is a 30-foot-wide strip of land. The applicant of the Marsh Pointe Preserve plans on buying the strip of land from the city.
A storm sewer improvement tax district was approved for the development. A homeowner’s association will be responsible for the maintenance of stormwater improvements in the development, but the tax district will be like a ‘backup plan’ if the homeowner’s association does not maintain the stormwater improvements in the development. The city has done this for all recent residential subdivisions that have been approved.
“I think everyone wants this to be a proud moment from a year from now when all the houses are up in a row,” Applicant of the development, George Stickney said. “Make everyone here happy and proud.”
Other
The City Council also approved an amendment to regulations on signs within city-owned parks. This will allow Hamel Athletic Club and Hamel Hawks to replace the scoreboard at the Paul Fortin Field in Hamel Legion Park with a larger one. The new ordinance will exempt signs in city-owned parks and other city-owned properties from city sign ordinances.
