The Medina City Council was presented with the 2021 Fire Department Reports at the March 1 meeting. The annual presentation gives the statistics and any organizational updates for the year to the council.
Hamel Fire Department, Long Lake Fire Department and Loretto Fire Department all presented to the council. Fire Chief Ray McCoy of Maple Plain Fire Department was unable to make it to the meeting.
Hamel Fire Department
Fire Chief Jeff Ruchti gave the presentation for the Hamel Fire Department. According to Ruchti, the department responded to a total of 235 calls.
Out of those calls, 228 of them were from Medina. Forty-Five percent of the calls were medical, 20% false alarms, 5% were fire and 30% were other. The average response time for a firefighter to arrive on-site has been around 8 minutes.
“We’ve seen an increase in medical calls,” Ruchti said. “It seems to be climbing each year. I think with the community growth we’re staying at 6.3% call increase per year.”
In 2021, Hamel Fire recruited three new members.
Long Lake Fire Department
Fire Chief James Van Eyll gave the presentation for the Long Lake Fire Department. The department answered 400 total calls. Twenty-three of those calls were from Medina.
Van Eyll said that this is the most amount of calls that they have responded to in Medina, most years averaging 19 calls. Twelve out of the 23 calls were medical, two fire and nine were other.
Long Lake Fire hired 11 new firefighters in 2021 making them have 45 total members.
Van Eyll announced some upcoming department community events. May 1 will be the Pancake Breakfast that is being brought back after a couple of years. July 30 will be their Long Lake Fire Department Memorial 5K.
Loretto Fire Department
Fire Chief Jeff Leuer presented the Loretto Fire Department report. The department answered a total of 299 calls in 2021. Out of those 299 calls, 50 of them were in Medina. Twenty-two of the calls were medical, 11 were fire and 17 of the calls were other.
Loretto has 34 total members on staff, 16 of the members being firefighters.
In 2021, Loretto had a death in their department. Firefighter Aaron Bidle had been with the department for 10 years before suddenly passing away from a medical condition Dec. 1 at 41-years-old. According to Leuer, Loretto Fire Department responded to Bidle’s medical call.
“He was a good friend and it was a tough time,” Leuer said. “I just want to thank the other three departments [at the council meeting]. They helped us pull the funeral off and we couldn’t have done it without their help and the help of the communities that surround us.”
Loretto Fire will be having their pancake breakfast April 24.
Possible Hamel and Loretto Fire Department merger
During the presentations, Councilmember Todd Albers asked Ruchti of Hamel Fire Department about the potential merger with the Loretto Fire Department. Ruchti said that it is a lot of moving parts, but both departments are on board with the merger. There is no planned date to start the merger as it is still in the planning phase.
Chief Luerer added that the merger looks promising and that both trainings for Loretto and Hamel departments are fairly similar. Joint training is scheduled for later this year.
“This is really doable,” Luerer said. “By the end of the year I don’t know if it’s possible, but I am confident we can get a lot [of planning] done in the next ten months.”
