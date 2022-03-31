Volunteer EMT and Hamel firefighter, 23-year-old Sergey Karachenets, has been giving his time to the community of Medina for three years. Now he feels the call to give back to his other home in Ukraine by volunteering along the border in Poland.
“I felt like it was the right place for me to be over here, given that I had the medical emergency work skills and especially the language skills,” Karachenets said. “I felt hopeless and useless at home and I felt like I could do something about it.”
Karachenets has family from the northeast part of Ukraine and was born and lived there for six years before he moved to the U.S. and to Medina. Karachenets graduated from the University of Minnesota and is currently waiting to hear back from medical schools. His mother, Olga Shuvalova, who is in Poland with him, also has medical training and has worked at Allina Health.
“Most of my family was able to get west, but I still have my grandma in that area,” Karachenets said. “She refused to leave and is supporting the war from over there.”
Heroic deeds, heroic people
Around 1,000 refugees are making their way through a repurposed shopping mall that is the refugee hub that Karachenets is stationed at in Przemysl, Poland.
Along with volunteers from all over the world, Karachenets’ long days have him sorting critical supplies, like medicine and equipment from warehouses, and then delivering it across the border to hospitals, orphanages and maternity wards that need it. He also has talked to residents of those places and compiled official lists of needed supplies for the next day.
On his way back from Ukraine to the Poland border each day, Karachenets takes around eight people back with him, since there are always those looking for help to cross the border. At the end of the day when he finds time to sleep he finds a free cot, then repeats his efforts all over again.
The refugees come to the hub for medical treatment, information, supplies and then transportation to where ever they need to go next in their journey to safety.
Karachenets has been keeping safe since he arrived in Poland March 19. There has been a constant sound of air raid sirens when he’s over the border. Only once did he witness a bombing. When driving in Ukraine there was an airport that was hit 20 kilometers from the road he was driving on and a plume of smoke could be seen.
“The people seem to have gotten used to [the sirens] and almost complacent with them,” he said. “The people that I take out of Ukraine, one of the comments they say right away is that ‘wow it’s so great that we don’t have to sleep with those sirens all night.’”
Kararchenets and many other volunteers work with the Global Disaster Relief Team, a group of Russian- and Ukrainian-speaking doctors and medics who assist the injured. The group has not only been working on helping get supplies where they need to go but has set up medical stations on both sides of Ukraine and Poland border.
Karachenets has met independent volunteers who are not with any group –they just picked up what they were doing back home, all over the world, and came to the base camp in Poland to help.
“The people that I work with, I just met, they will probably be people that I’m good acquaintances with forever,” Karachenets said. “Once you spend a week, a month doing this hard work together, giving up sleep, giving up chances to eat meals all the time to participate in this war effort, it brings people together.”
His language and medical skills have come to good use. Within the large hub, as soon as someone hears that he knows English, Russian and Ukrainian, they ask him for help to translate.
“People learn who the volunteers are and who can get things done,” Karachenets said. “It’s mainly women and children here. There are lots of side quests.”
His mother, Shuvalova, has also been keeping very busy as a dedicated medical personnel.
“She’s been incredibly useful,” Karachenets said. “She has knowledge of medicine in both [Ukraine] and the United States.”
On the home front
Back in Medina, the Hamel Fire Department is putting together supplies from a shortlist Karachenets sent them for things they need.
“We’re focused on supporting Sergey in every way possible to make him successful in this noble cause,” Hamel Fire Chief Jeffrey Ruchti said.
The fire department threw a going away party for Karachenets and his mother March 16 to show how proud they are of his cause and to wish him safe travels and returns.
“Nothing that I expected or asked for, but that’s our little family at Hamel,” Karachenets said.
His mother will return to the United States around the first week of April. Karachenets expects to be back April 25 to be in a friend’s wedding, but plans to return to Przemysl, Poland if the war is not over.
“Sergey is a special man and he’s always giving of himself,” Ruchti said.
How can you help
One of the number one questions Karachenets has received is ‘how can I help.’
“That is a huge question that I’ve been trying to answer, and I don’t have a great answer,” he said. “There is a lot of humanitarian medicine being sent in from Europe. So any of the immediate humanitarian needs that people can think of are unnecessary, at the moment at least, in my opinion.”
Karachenets has found that highly demanded things are harder to obtain. Items like wound VACs are needed but cost $4,000 each and he does not expect anyone to donate that much. He thinks that people who wish to help should find organizations that they see are helping and go through them to support the people of Ukraine.
Medina has posted links to places for residents to donate to help the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, such as the International Red Cross. To find this list go to bit.ly/3qe0Qwe.
