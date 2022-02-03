Medina debates new rooftop element ordinance

The Medina City Council at its Jan. 18 meeting considered an ordinance to address rooftop elements and equipment drafted by the planning commission.
The discussion of rooftop elements was first raised Oct. 5 when the council considered plans for the BAPS Hindu temple at 1400 Hamel Road, which featured spires on the roof. The temple was approved without spires in November while BAPS waits for the results of the ongoing rooftop elements study conducted by the city.
The new ordinance draft section of height limitations for rooftop elements in the city code states that building height limitations established in each zoning district should not be applied to objects and features and they should go off of the guidelines listed in the ordinance for their height.
The council approved an interim ordinance and imposed a moratorium Nov. 3. City staff then launched a study surrounding rooftop elements. The study looked at surrounding areas’ ordinances and buildings as well as current buildings in Medina.
The new ordinance restricts rooftop architectural elements such as spires, steeples, belfries, etc. to extend 10 feet above the highest point of the roof on which it is located, or a horizontal distance of 5 feet greater than the maximum building height allowed in the respective zoning district in which it is located. Rooftop equipment such as chimneys, smokestacks, etc is limited not extending greater than 12 feet above the highest point of the roof on which it is located except by conditional use permit.
According to planning intern Colette Baumgardner, the Planning Commission did not recommend a conditional use permit or a religious-use exemption.
She said a religious-use exception would be challenging because building uses could change over time and infrastructure and buildings tend to outlast their original users.
Council Member Robin Reid thinks the council should reexamine not having an exemption for religious buildings, which she feels due to their nature should be exempt. The other council members agreed with the staff of having them non-exempt and didn’t feel different treatment of religious buildings made sense.
The council also wondered if the ordinance should include a restriction of architectural elements to not exceed 20 feet in height. Planning Director Dusty Finke said that this could limit the height of elements to less than the allowable building height in the district.
David Rosha, who represents BAPS, asked the council to reconsider the religious aspects of the temple and spires. He said it under the ordinance, it will be a challenge to add the spires in the original plans due to the height limit in the business park district being 35 feet. The tallest spire on the original temple plans was 50 feet.
Council Member Todd Alberts said that being more restrictive by adding the 20 feet verbiage made sense. Reid cautioned against being so restrictive since it could have unforeseen consequences to projects. Mayor Kathleen Martin agreed with Reid, stating that adding the restriction doesn’t accommodate different types of roof structures properly.
The council came to a consensus that they should not add the 20 feet verbiage to the ordinance.
The council tabled the subject to further edit the ordinance for the Feb. 16 meeting.
The City Council also approved in their consent agenda:
ACCEPTING John Jacob’s resignation from the Park Commission. Jacobs has been appointed to a seat on the Medina Planning Commission.
APPROVED hiring of Brenda Ruth as the planning and building assistant.
