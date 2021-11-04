The Medina City Council Oct. 19 readdressed the request from BAPS Minneapolis LLC, to build a Hindu temple at 1400 Hamel Road.
This item was brought up and tabled at the Oct. 5 meeting. The vote on the proposed building plans was tabled due to the council wanting more information on the three spires that went 50 feet above the graded flat roof. There are also flags on top of the spires that are three feet tall. In Medina, flags can not be more than 40 feet from the ground.
Before the Oct. 19 meeting, Planning Director Dusty Finke and other city staff researched the city’s height regulations on spires. Finke found no mention of spires in the current city code. The maximum building height in the business park district is 35 feet. According to existing regulations, building height is based on roof height. The spires, if interpreted in such a way, could be classified as a roof and be too high for the 35 feet limit, but Finke said spires are not mentioned within the ordinance specifically.
“Staff felt that it is reasonable to conclude that the spires themselves are not specifically addressed within that definition of building height,” Finke said. “The spires are not a functional part of the roof, but an element that sits on top of the roof.”
Given there was no specific mention about spires and their maximum height the council had the option to determine that the spires are a roof, accept that the spires as architectural elements like the bell tower at St. Ann’s church (which predates zoning ordinances) that is taller than the height limit or study the issue further and change zoning laws as needed through a moratorium.
“Based on the current regulations as are on the books we would recommend approval,” Finke said. “If the [council] believes that it is not appropriate to approve of the proposed architecture and therefore needs additional studies, staff would recommend the city council consider a moratorium instead of denying based on the regulations as they stand today.”
Attorney Steven Graffunder, speaking on behalf of BAPS, said the spires are architectural features since it is a part of their religion to have the three spires and the red flags on top of them.
“The main point is they aren’t just decorative. They are not just something that just looks nice that someone thought would be a good architectural element, they have importance and relevance to the religious practices and beliefs of [BAPS].”
The council went back and forth on whether the religious aspect of the spires should factor into their decision. City Attorney Ronald Batty argued that it should not.
“Whether if the spires or the flags have any religious significance is irrelevant,” Batty said. According to Batty, the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act that allows religious institutions to not be looked at differently than non-secular buildings makes it so that the council must look at the temple’s proposed architecture like any other building. “I think the point of the law [is that] they should be treated neutrally. They should be treated as architectural structures.”
Mayor Kathleen Martin agreed that the problem was not about religion, but about building code.
“In my opinion, this is not an issue of diversity or inclusion,” she said. “In my mind, this is about our building code and what is permitted within the business park zoning district.”
Graffunder argued that other communities like Corcoran allow spires and that should be taken into account. With a moratorium, other cities’ codes will be reviewed.
The council considered two options for voting. One was to approve the plans as is and then update the city code after review or going into a moratorium to look at the city codes and updating as needed before approving or denying the proposed plan.
“I’d be more keen on approving it tonight and taking a deep look at it,” Councilor Joseph Cavanaugh said.
Councilor Robin Reid agreed. “I would be comfortable approving it tonight,” he said. “I don’t think a moratorium is required. I don’t think this issue is that impactful that we need a moratorium. I do think we should look at this later, but right now I’d be satisfied approving the site as is.”
Councilor Todd Albers did not feel as comfortable as Cavanaugh and Reid to approve the plans. “Right now I’m leaning more towards the moratorium and studying it further and coming up with some conclusions that way because this is going to set a precedent,” he said.
Councilor Dino DesLauriers and Martin agreed with Albers that they would be more comfortable with a moratorium to get more information before approving.
Graffunder spoke up before a vote was taken and reminded the council of the possible consequence of choosing a moratorium. “This property is under a purchase agreement that has some contingencies and a due-diligence time period that is going to expire and if this gets put off three, four, five, six months there is a very good likelihood that this project never happens,” he said. “This project may very well never happen if you enact a moratorium.”
Finke thought that the earliest he could come back to the council with findings would be in January.
Reid motioned for a vote for approval of the proposed BAPS plans. Cavanaugh seconded the motion. The motion failed at a when Reid was the only yes vote.
Albers motioned for a vote on a moratorium with respect to architecture features and building height. DesLauriers seconded the motion. The vote passed unanimously.
OTHER
RECOGNIZED Greg Leuer for 15 years of service as the Waste Water Collection System Operator for the city.
