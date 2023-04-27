At its April 18 meeting, the Medina City Council discussed Medina Ventures LLC’s proposed Meander Park and Boardwalk project. Meander Park and Boardwalk will be located on Meander Road east of Arrowhead Drive and west of Fields of Medina West. The applicant requested final plat approval from the council.

The 18-acre site is proposed to have an event venue, 14 lodging suites, a restaurant, a daycare, 9,600 square feet of retail, and four townhomes. The 14 lodging suites will be three stories of lodging above the center portion of the event center.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments