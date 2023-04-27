At its April 18 meeting, the Medina City Council discussed Medina Ventures LLC’s proposed Meander Park and Boardwalk project. Meander Park and Boardwalk will be located on Meander Road east of Arrowhead Drive and west of Fields of Medina West. The applicant requested final plat approval from the council.
The 18-acre site is proposed to have an event venue, 14 lodging suites, a restaurant, a daycare, 9,600 square feet of retail, and four townhomes. The 14 lodging suites will be three stories of lodging above the center portion of the event center.
The Medina City Council approved the plat and general plan back in January. Recently, when Medina Ventures LLC was preparing final plans, the applicant found the eastern property line to be 0.9 feet further to the west than shown on the preliminary plans.
The 0.9-foot difference changes the shared driveway to the townhomes north of Meander Road from five feet to 4.1 feet and the parking lot in the commercial development south of Meander Road from 10 feet to 9.1 feet.
“The commercial highway district would generally require a 10-foot parking setback and driveways within an R2 zone are generally required to be five feet from an adjacent property. So both of those as proposed, now with the adjustment to the PUD, would be approximately a foot short,” Planning Director Dusty Finke said.
Councilor Dino DesLauriers asked about the driveway of the four townhomes and if fire trucks would be able to turn around in the driveway. Finke stated the road has a hammerhead design, (also known as a three-point turn) so that fire trucks would be able to turn around.
The design of the driveway was reviewed by a fire marshal. DesLauriers then asked Medina Ventures LLC if there will be a fence around the play area at the daycare so that children are protected from speeding cars.
“We are going to have to a reinforced fence in that area, whether it shows it on the drawings or not. Let it be stated for public record we’ll have a reinforced fence around that whole area if that winds up being the play area for the daycare along Meander there,” Chris Pederson of Medina Ventures LLC said.
DesLauriers asked Finke about the secondary emergency access that the applicant is planning to provide for the property and if the driveway is considered a secondary access.
“The driveway access is for vehicular access. There’s basically a 12-foot wide trail that’s east of the daycare. It extends from the east side of the parking lot straight up to Meander,” Finke said.
Finke also stated in the long-term they may be able to extend this trail on the south side of Meander to the commercial development to the east, so this would make the emergency access also a trail connection.
The council approved the Meander Park and Boardwalk final plat.
