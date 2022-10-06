Medina considers covered grandstand at Memorial Field

The Hamel Athletic Club and Hamel Hawks have requested to build a covered grandstand at Paul Fortin Memorial Field at Hamel Legion Park. The Medina City Council discussed the proposal at its Sept. 20 meeting.

 Alicia Miller

The Medina City Council reviewed a proposal for a covered grandstand at its Sept. 20 meeting. The proposal came before the council as a request from the Hamel Athletic Club and the Hamel Hawks.

The covered grandstand would be 3,264-square-feet and include bleachers with 360 seats at the Paul Fortin Memorial Field at Hamel Legion Park. After completion, the grandstand and bleachers would be donated to the city and park.

