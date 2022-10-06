Medina considers covered grandstand at Memorial Field

The Hamel Athletic Club and Hamel Hawks have requested to build a covered grandstand at Paul Fortin Memorial Field at Hamel Legion Park. The Medina City Council discussed the proposal at its Sept. 20 meeting.
The Medina City Council reviewed a proposal for a covered grandstand at its Sept. 20 meeting. The proposal came before the council as a request from the Hamel Athletic Club and the Hamel Hawks.
The covered grandstand would be 3,264-square-feet and include bleachers with 360 seats at the Paul Fortin Memorial Field at Hamel Legion Park. After completion, the grandstand and bleachers would be donated to the city and park.
The cost for this project is estimated at $570,140. The city was asked to be a partner in the project, at a cost of $120,767 from the city.
Councilor Robin Reid said that because the groups originally proposed to fund the project themselves, she did not believe the city should be asked to make a monetary contribution, but would agree to waive fees if that could be done.
The council agreed by motion to not charge more than $10,000 for permitting and review fees for construction.
City Planning Director Dusty Finke said a grandstand would add value to the baseball uses within the park.
According to Finke, staff does not believe that the grandstand would significantly intensify the traffic and baseball use of the park. He stated that staff does recommend additional discussion related to traffic and how peak use of the baseball fields could be mitigated, whether or not the grandstand is approved, in order to mitigate the impact of the park on adjacent residents, according to meeting minutes.
Following the discussion, the council directed staff to engage with interested parties to address the programming and parking concerns which have been raised related to baseball activities in Hamel Legion Park.
Mayor Kathleen Martin mentioned a resident’s email that spoke of possibly using the grandstand for music events and how that could be disruptive to the neighboring residents. She explained that this would be a city park and amenity and therefore would only be available for that use if it was contracted through the city.
Staff has discussed with the Hamel Athletic Club, who indicated that they would engage in coming up with solutions to address the parking concerns before next season.
The council also directed staff to draft a resolution granting conditional use permit approval for construction, subject to conditions recommended by staff, explicitly addressing the netting which was proposed as part of the project, and subject to adding privacy fencing along the east side of the park.
During the council’s discussion about privacy fencing, there were questions related to existing coniferous trees along the common property line, ability to install the fencing on park property, and long-term maintenance of any fencing. Staff identified the location of the property line and reviewed the existing vegetation.
The council also approved the installation of at least a 6-foot privacy fence along the eastern property line. There are four homes along this property line.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.