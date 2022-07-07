Medina City Council approves 3 road projects

The Medina City Council approved improvement projects for Iroquois Drive, Oakview Road and Tower Drive West at its June 21 meeting. Residents were able to offer input at hearings for each road project.
Iroquois Drive improvement project
The Iroquois Drive improvement project, located off of County Road 24, will affect five properties. The city and property owners will split the $21,000 cost to patch the road and shoulders..
According to City Attorney Ronald Batty the city did receive one written objection to the project.
Work is anticipated to start in July and go until October.
Oakview Road improvement project
The council also approved the Oakview Road project, which is a road maintenance plan with road and curb\ patching.
Around 17 properties will be affected by the project, which is estimated to cost $92,000.
Oakview Road resident Darleen Steinmetz asked the council why, if they are paying property taxes, they are being assessed for the project.
“Roads and sewers and waterlines have an established life,” Batty said. “They wear out and need to be replaced and someone needs to replace those. It’s a policy question, the city can decide how it wants to pay for it. The city can pay for it all themselves, which means that taxpayers pay for it or the cities, including Medina, can pay part of it through taxes, then assess the rest of it and bill property owners a portion of [the project].”
“We take great pride in our Public Works Department in extending the longevity of these roads so these assessments are minimal in a time perspective for our residents,” Mayor Kathleen Martin said.
The city expects the road to last for more than 10 years due to low traffic levels.
Tower Drive West improvement project
The council also approved the improvement project on Tower Drive West.
It affects seven properties with an estimated cost of $37,000. Part of the project will be paid for by the city and the rest will be paid for by assessments to the property owners
Like the other projects, this will patch up some of the road and the curb. The road also has some drainage problems so some drainage and tiling work will also be done.
Other
The City Council also approved amending the 2022 fee schedule. The amendments are in response to increased prices by vendors. Some items that were changed include dog impounding fees, which are now $25 at the police office or $22 a day at Oak Ridge Kennels, $70 for a liquor license renewal and background check fee and the Hamel Community Building fee schedule raised from $190 for an all-day event Monday through Thursday to $220, Fridays are now $300 and Saturdays and Sundays will cost $500.
