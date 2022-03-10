Medina approves roof top element ordinance amendment

The Medina City Council approved in the consent agenda without discussion, an amending the ordinance city code on the height of rooftop elements at its March 1 meeting.
The approved ordinance establishes that rooftop architectural elements such as belfries, spires or steeples, weather vanes, flags, domes, parapet walls and more will not be allowed to extend no more than 10 feet above the highest point of the roof on which it is located or a horizontal line 5 feet greater than the maximum building height allowed in the respective zoning district it is located.
In non-residential districts, the architectural element may not extend above a vertical distance of 50 feet as measured from the average grade around the building to the top of the architectural element.
Rooftop equipment such as chimneys, smokestacks, cooling towers, television or radio antennas and more cannot extend greater than 12 feet above the highest point of the roof on which it is located, except by conditional use permit. No flag on a flag pole is allowed to exceed 40 square feet in area and no single property can fly more than three flags at one time. Flagpoles cannot extend more than 40 feet above grade except if attached to a structure which then it shall be classified under rooftop architectural element height restrictions.
The discussion of rooftop elements was first raised Oct. 5 when the council considered plans for the BAPS Hindu temple at 1400 Hamel Road, which featured spires and flags on the roof. The temple was approved without spires in November while BAPS waited for the results of the rooftop elements study conducted by the city.
The original BAPS Temple plans with the spires and flag poles, depending on the average grade of the approved BAPS temple structure still are a few feet over the height requirements of the approved architectural rooftop elements amendments according to Planning Director Dusty Finke. If BAPS wishes to have the spires and flag poles on their structure, they would need to submit updated elevations and designs for review to the council that would meet the approved rooftop elements height ordinance.
Meander Park and Boardwalk development
The council reviewed the Meander Park and Boardwalk development concept plan, which includes commercial and office uses and a three-unit townhome located along Meander Road east of Arrowhead Drive and west of Fields of Medina West.
The development area is over 18 acres. The proposed commercial plan shows seven primary buildings with an approximate floor area of 40,000 square feet along with an outdoor gazebo space of approximately 1,600 square feet.
At the council’s Feb. 2 meeting, it reviewed the concept plan of the development. During the discussions, the council had questions about the Tamarack Drive study that was done in 2020, which had different street concepts for the designs.
Council Member Joe Cavanaugh, whose family owns the large property to the east of the development, raised concerns related to access and lack of connectivity related to the concept plan. Cavanaugh excused himself from the discussion on the concept plan at the March 1 meeting.
With the development there are two concept plans, A and B. Concept A shows Tamarack Drive as a standard roadway with a frontage road connecting future Tamarack Drive to Meander Road further west. Concept B shows Tamarack as a parkway design with a frontage road connecting with Meander Road further east at the intersection of Cavanaugh Drive. Both concepts include a roundabout along Tamarack Drive.
According to Planning Director Dusty Finke, city staff believes both concepts can ultimately function in the area and the council should focus on the importance it places on the frontage road and connectivity.
Council Member Dino DesLauriers said originally the goal was focusing on traffic flow. He thought both concepts allow for nice traffic flow. DesLauriers asked Finke if the city could move forward with concept plan A, then if the Cavanaugh property would like to sell the needed land for concept B they could move to concept plan B. Finke said the city could do that, but if they don’t establish a plan they could still be hindering the property to the east of the development.
Matt Pacyna with Transportation Collaborative and Consultants spoke on behalf of the Cavanaugh property. Pacyna said that Concept B could cause some challenges to the Cavanaugh property for connectivity. Pacyna thought Concept Plan A could work if a possible private driveway could lead into Meander Drive depending if the development expands farther.
“I think [the development] is very ambitious, I think it will be very successful and a great addition to Medina,” Cavanaugh said. “Between concept A or [a different concept] or some sort of hybrid I’m OK with everything, but the challenge with concept B is it cuts out a large portion of our northwest corner. I know they have a sewer line there and it’s really challenging to do anything over on that site.”
Cavanaugh suggested scrapping both concept plans and having the council allow for an alternative. The council agreed to let the applicant of the development move forward independently, but they should plan four points of connectivity or entrance from the Cavanaugh property.
Other
The council plans to tentatively go back to in-person city council meetings May 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.