Mayor Steffenson to lead Maple Grove Days Parade

He has been one of the main spokespeople for the city of Maple Grove, but come Thursday, July 15, Mayor Mark Steffenson will be the center of attention. He has been named this year’s Maple Grove Days Parade Grand Marshal. He will be leading this year’s highly-anticipated parade.
The Maple Grove Community Organization gave Steffenson a call and asked if he would be this year’s grand marshal. “I said that would be great,” he said.
He is excited about leading the fun parade. He also appreciates the recognition of being the grand marshal and how it showcases the time he has served the city. “People probably don’t give a lot of thought to the time it takes to be an elected official, whether it is mayor or city council member,” he said. “It takes a lot of time. And nobody does it for the money.”
Steffenson is ready for the entire Maple Grove Days festival. “I am looking forward to having it,” he said. “This year’s Maple Grove Days is about people getting out in the community and able to do the things we’ve always done.”
He hopes a lot of people come out to see the fireworks, too. “Come and enjoy it,” he said of Maple Grove Days.
SERVING ON THE COUNCIL
Steffenson has been serving the city through the City Council for more than 20 years. He was appointed to the position of mayor in June 2001 after the retirement of then-mayor Bob Burlingame, and then went on to win the seat in the next election. At the time of his appointment, Steffenson had been a member of the council for five years..
During his 20 years as mayor, Steffenson has seen the city change. “There are a couple of things that really stick out,” he said. “The development of gravel pits and how well received that has been over the years. How we really created a town center, where none existed. We planned and put the city hall, community center and library in one spot around the lake.”
He added the city also created a main street and retail shopping center that is the second largest in the state. The Mall of America is the largest.
Steffenson said the continued growth of the city has been exciting. “You only get to do it once,” he said. He said the city has a good mix of housing. He added that the city has incorporated affordable housing into the community in a way that has been productive and successful with the help of high-quality developers. “If you were to drive down the street, the vast majority of people couldn’t tell you which are the affordable housing units and which ones aren’t, and that’s always been our goal,” he said.
He is also proud that the City Council and city staff have worked to seek funding for roads within the city that needed to be expanded. These include Bass Lake Road, County Road 30 and Hemlock Lane. “We were essentially the lead agency that got funding for the roads,” he said. “That honestly made travel within the city a lot easier.”
Another item he is proud of is the expansion of youth activities around the city. “This includes building a band shell for various concerts or plays, and the various athletic facilities,” he said. The facilities include the sports dome at the high school, the basketball courts at the middle school, and the turf fields near the high school. Currently, the Gleason fields are being expanded for softball and baseball.
“We have really expanded the opportunities for kids to succeed,” he added. “It shows in what’s happening in the athletic departments.”
One example is the basketball tournaments happening at the middle school. “All of the country’s best basketball coaches are in Maple Grove for that tournament,” Steffenson said. “You’ve got the coach from Kentucky, the coach from Duke, the coach from the Big 10 schools, they are all here to watch our kids play basketball. It’s cool.”
Steffenson does have one disappointment – that Highway 610 still is not completed. “We have been supporting it for 30 years,” he said.
All the planning and hard work by Steffenson, the council, commissions and city staff haven’t gone unnoticed. Money Magazine named Maple Grove the second-best place to live in America. “Those awards are always nice,” Steffenson said.
He was asked early on in his mayor tenure to speak at a conference in Chicago about developing a third-tier city successfully. “It was exciting because I could show how we created a downtown community area,” he added. “It was exciting to show off. I was able to enjoy the successes I was able to help create.”
He said much of the successful growth of the city has been the city staff. Steffenson mentioned the “great city administrators Al Madsen and Heidi Nelson and the rest of the wonderful city staff.”
Steffenson said he isn’t done being mayor. “This isn’t my last parade,” he said.
Anyone attending the Maple Grove Days Parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs along 89th Avenue, should look for Steffenson at the beginning of the line-up.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.