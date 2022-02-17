To many people who see an empty high school football field, it is just that. A football field. But not to Steve Johnson and the Champlin Park High School marching band. For them, it is a blank canvas, waiting for art to break out and cover every square area of the turf.
Like an artist, each move made by band members is a stroke of creativity, all part of a bigger picture. Since the school’s founding in 1992, the Marching Rebels band has been one of the few in the state to do a rigorous, competitive schedule, with busy seasons in both the fall (football games and marching competitions) and summer (parade marching).
During the fall season, the Rebels’ marching band doesn’t just perform at Friday night football games, they also take their skills and play competitively against other bands.
In 2015, the Rebels won the Class A Youth in Music marching band championship, and Outstanding Percussion Section. Because of winning the state title, Johnson chose to bump his band up a class to Class AA and face stiffer competition.
Last year, Champlin Park took fifth in the state in Class AA but won Outstanding Visuals and Percussion Section for the first time in that class. As people walk around the Champlin Park High School cafeteria, it doesn’t take much effort to notice the shiny trophy case that is in front of the entrance to the band department.
Those signs of success are impressive, yes, but they also display all the behind-the-scenes work that goes into creating a program that the kids can be proud of. “I’ve always told the kids, ‘we can’t control what other bands do, how much they rehearse. The only thing we can control is what we’re able to do.’ We always stress pushing the students to make sure they are always achieving their highest level,” Johnson said. “We want the kids to have a good mindset of excellence and hold themselves to a high level of performance.”
And no matter the number of trophies or accolades, there is still a pursuit to get better. “Every single time that I step in front of the group, it’s a mindset of ‘let’s get better.’ What can we do to make that next benchmark?” Johnson said.
Long summer nights
Starting in the summer, the band has what Johnson calls Trial Nights, which are two or three nights for new, prospective marching bands members to work with section leaders, who are band members with at least two years of experience, to try out instruments they would like to play without having to commit to the program. Since the marching band doesn’t require tryouts, everyone who wants to be a part is guaranteed a role in the band.
When the entire ensemble starts training in the summer, Johnson and his staff begin with the basics: they spend hours on day one learning how to move straight forward. How the legs are shaped, how the upper body and head are positioned, where the instrument needs to be held. “We’re just hammering in the basics. And because we are hammering in the basics, it becomes second nature for them. So when we add new things to them, they already have the good fundamentals of how they should look and move on the field,” Johnson said. As the season goes on, they will add new things: moving backward, sliding to the left and right, small and big steps, and many more skills related to music and visual basics.
After marching in several summer parades, the kids get a few weeks off in July before it’s back to work in August with preparation for the fall season with full-field shows. Since it is close to a year-round commitment, Johnson said the time off gives the kids a chance to rest and recover for the new season to commence. “With downtime, the kids can get excited about it again,” he said.
Band trips
Another source of excitement for the students is the out-of-state trips. Over the New Years holiday, 87 Champlin Park Marching Band students, plus staff and chaperones traveled to New Orleans to participate in the annual Sugar Bowl festivities.
The Rebels marching band, however, is not a stranger to college bowl games. Johnson said they have performed at several bowl games around the country, like the Gator, Liberty, Holiday, Citrus, and Orange Bowl. But along with performing at halftime at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in the Caesar’s Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, the Rebels also did a standstill performance at Jackson Square and performed in the Sugar Bowl parade on New Year’s Eve, where Johnson estimates 100,000 people attended.
After attending a masquerade ball on New Year’s Eve night, because the band had to wake up at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 1, for an early morning performance, Johnson told the chaperones that as much as it would be fun to celebrate midnight, the kids needed sleep for an early morning. “I told the chaperones, ‘look if the kids want to cheer at midnight, that’s fine but at 12:02, lights out and get to bed,’” Johnson said.
This is one of the many traveling opportunities that Johnson and the band staff have taken the band on during Johnson’s 10 years as the school’s marching band director. Every four years, the marching band takes an international trip (they have been to Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Spain, and others), with intermittent domestic trips to cities like New Orleans. For Johnson, these trips are highlights not just because of the music they play, but the new culture the band gets to experience, like the French Quarter in New Orleans, where live music would be played at nearly every block.
“The way the kids act and hold themselves and walk away from a new environment…they’re fantastic,” Johnson said. “The highlight for me is being able to see students experience the world and then also experience the world through music. The music performances are a vessel that is used to help students to grow and see things in different ways.”
Power lies in the music. It can transcend language, culture, and everything in between. For example, in America, if an audience wants an encore, musicians will typically hear clapping and cheering just once after the performance is over. In France and Italy, the Rebel band heard continual clapping that led to five or six encores. “When we get to countries where there is a language barrier...when we start playing music and people understand that,” Johnson said.
Faces of the ensemble
The two drum majors for the 2021-22 marching band, seniors Jacinta Kolles and Gracie Mikkelson, are what Johnson calls the faces of the ensemble.
“Everybody looks to them as the example of how we should behave and act,” he said. Before ascending to the role of drum major, Kolles and Mikkelson have been involved in band for many years. Mikkelson, a flutist since sixth grade, remembers a time conducting warm ups when Johnson was gone from rehearsal, realizing at that moment that being a drum major might be something she would pursue. “Because of that, I felt more confident that I could do it,” she said.
Kolles, a percussionist, has music in her proverbial blood. Her dad was a band teacher, her mom a drum major in her own high school band, and both were percussionists. “It’s a family rule to be a percussionist,” she joked. While conducting and being the musical leader is a big part of being the face of the band, that is only part of the job title. “I think it’s just making sure everyone feels welcome in the band,” Mikkelson said.
“We want to make sure everyone feels seen and special within their roles in the ensemble,” Kolles said. “Being able to take a group that is bigger than yourself and pursue a common goal.”
So how does conducting a competitive band compare to playing in one? “I feel that [conducting] is much more nerve-wracking than performing,” Kolles said. During the most recent Youth in Music championships at U.S. Bank Stadium, during the band’s final song, there was a moment when the band was doing its drill on the field and both Mikkelson and Kolles looked at each other, freaking out internally. Something was wrong. There was a tear in the drill and the two seniors needed to correct what was happening on the fly, with judges eying their every move, while still conducting the ensemble.
For Johnson and other staff members, all they could do was watch, as they are hands-off as soon as the first beat begins. “If something goes wrong we can’t help. It’s on them to fix it,” Johnson said. “But the kids are so good at being adaptable that they’re very quick to make changes to what they’re doing to fix issues.”
Flexibility, leadership, and other life lessons are the byproduct of being front and center of a high-level marching band, something both girls will take with them the rest of their lives. “This role has given me leadership aspects and I’ve learned how to handle a lot of different things,” Mikkelson said
To Johnson, marching band is unique in that all the creative arts come together: music arts, drama, visual arts, and dancing. All the while asking the kids to musically perform to the best of their abilities. “I tell people, it is like taking a musical and flipping it around and instead of a pit [orchestra] being in the pit, the pit is on-stage performing on a football field,” Johnson said.
Last season, the Rebels’ field show was based around the theme of Rumpelstiltskin, and Johnson isn’t yet revealing what they are planning for this coming fall. “We are a locked box on the show concept until our parent meeting and a show reveal for our students,” he said.
Whatever the theme for fall 2022 will be, Johnson and Rebels marching band are in constant pursuit, regardless of the awards and accolades, to not just become better musicians and marchers, but to enjoy the experience.
“There’s never been a day when I’ve been working with the group that I’ve said, ‘man I’m getting old for this,’” Johnson said. “I am always excited for that first rehearsal. Every single season, it’s a different group of kids, different energy levels and it’s exciting to see that every single time. All my goals for the kids are making sure they’re getting the best experience. I want them to enjoy the whole process. That is all that I care about.”
