A Maple Grove woman has been sentenced in a July 2019 boating incident where two children were injured.
On May 12, Jordan Seitz, 36, amended her plea to guilty of two counts of criminal vehicular operation. She originally plead not guilty to four counts of criminal vehicular operation.
In July, Seitz was sentenced for those two counts. She was sentenced to 180 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse for each of the two counts. She has credit for six days served. She will serve the terms concurrently. She is also on supervised probation for three years.
Seitz was granted a furlough as she is seeking a job, work or school and will begin serving her time Sept. 3.
According to the criminal complaint, Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Eagle Lake in Maple Grove in July 2019 to investigate a boating accident with injuries. Deputies learned Seitz was hosting a boating party for 10 of her daughter’s friends. Seitz was operating a boat and pulling two rafts containing some of those children.
The complaint states Seitz drove too close to shore and as she turned back towards the open water one of the rafts collided with a fixed dock. Two of the children were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
While talking to Seitz, the deputies detected the odor of alcohol on her breath and her eyes were watery and bloodshot. “Seitz denied consuming alcohol,” the complaint stated. A breath test obtained a reading of .10, above the legal limit of .08.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.