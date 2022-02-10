On Feb. 7, Stephanie Clark, 31, of Maple Grove, was sentenced to 25.5 years in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend March 2020, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced.
In October, a jury convicted Clark of intentional second-degree murder for fatally shooting her boyfriend, Don’Juan Butler, in their apartment. Clark did receive 124 days of credit for time served.
According to the criminal complaint, police went to an apartment located at 6262 Madga Drive in Maple Grove on the report of a shooting in March 2020.
There, officers met with a witness, who informed them that she heard loud bangs from an apartment nearby, and shortly after, heard someone knocking on her door. Clark was outside the witness’s door with her 5-year-old son, and said, “He’s dead,” the complaint states..
When the witness attempted to console Clark, she said, “I shot him because he hit me.”
Police then entered the apartment and smelled both gunpowder and marijuana. After searching the apartment, officers found Clark’s boyfriend in a bedroom with what looked like a gunshot wound to the head, according to the complaint.
Officers also found five guns in the apartment, and noted a half-eaten sandwich on a children’s plate on the kitchen table. Investigators concluded that Clark’s 5-year-old child had been present at the time of the shooting.
A medical examination determined that Clark’s boyfriend had been shot multiple times, in his back, side and back of head.
Once Clark was in custody, she said that he had hit her, and they found bruises on her left side and mid-back, according to the complaint.
In a post-Miranda interview, Clark told investigators that her boyfriend and she got into a fight, and he punched her in the stomach and back. Clark then left to pick her son up, and when she returned, the argument continued. According to the complaint, Clark’s boyfriend started walking into the bedroom while Clark followed him with a gun. Clark then shot Butler several times.
Once the 22 double-barrel action revolver ran out of bullets, Clark picked up a 380 revolver and shot him in the head while he was on the ground. She did this because she, “wanted him to stop talking.” She told police she proceeded to shoot him in the head at least once more.
