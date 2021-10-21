“Maria was probably the best daughter that any parents would have dreamed of having,” Lissa Weimelt said of her daughter. “She was just a really caring, thoughtful, super confident, but never boastful. She worked really hard and graduated from Metro State with honors.”
Maria Pew’s life was taken by domestic violence in April 2020 in her Maple Grove home. She was 28 years old.
Weimelt continued to explain that her daughter was a phenomenal snowboarder and wakeboarder in an interview. Maria loved horses and dogs. She had a dog named Rocky when she died. “We have her dog, Rocky,” Weimelt said. “He’s a member of mine and Bill’s (Maria’s father) family. He is a 105-pound black lab.”
She continued that she, Maria and Pew were very close. They were always there for each other.
“Marie always pointed out that we were really privileged people,” Weimelt said. “And that because we were privileged, we had a responsibility to others in our life. And she made that very clear to us. When she got to Metro State, it was very multicultural and she really understood that there were a lot of people without privilege.”
She said Maria noticed a lot of the students looked like her, as Maria was adopted from Mexico. Weimelt said it was a time of growth and personal exploration for her daughter to understand her place in the world. “I hear, ‘We need to step it up,’ in my head today as we do our work in Maria’s Voice,” she added. “There is a strong expectation of us to do good work. There’s that voice in my head, that angel on our shoulder that is helping us to do that.”
Through the darkness and grief after Maria’s death, her parents Pew and Weimelt and Maria’s cousin Sara Silva created the nonprofit, Maria’s Voice. Pew and Weimelt are the co-founders and Silva is the executive director.
“It’s a privilege to have the experience of working in honor of somebody,” Silva said. “It’s really different than any other work I’ve done, where you’re always reflecting on what would be best for their honor and what would she want.”
The nonprofit is a collaborative, educational, and healing nonprofit creating programs and partnerships to promote safe homes and healthy, equal relationships. The Maria’s Voice website lists common signs of domestic abuse and where to find help if you are a victim or if you know a victim.
Weimelt said her daughter’s death is something that will affect her forever. “It is grief that overwhelms you,” she said. “And you know, that, even though we are healing it’s a grief that we will always carry with us. So just little things all the time. I don’t think there’s a minute of the day, especially in the work that Sara and I do together. There’s not a minute of the day where I don’t think about her.”
Early on, Weimelt and Silva were working with another cousin. Weimelt said during one of their many conversations, someone on the phone said, “you know, if we can just change the ending of the story for one other girl for one other person. Maria would be so honored. Let’s just try to change the ending for one other person in our work.”
She added that every minute, one woman out of 20 is physically abused in the United States.
Silva said they worked on how they could represent the victims of domestic abuse, to not make them victims again. “How can we take what we have learned as a family and help other families avoid this path or get through it?” she said.
Silva said the nonprofit is trying to bring the subject of domestic violence “out of that kind of shrouded in secrecy and silence and darkness and making it common knowledge.” She said domestic violence is happening to somebody you know.
“Our mission now is to make this information hard to escape. It needs to be common,” Silva said. “We have a few initiatives. One of our main programs right now is our Maria’s Voice pledge network. And we just produced, filmed and produced a video and educational video called, ‘Common Science, Common Knowledge.’”
The pledge is on the Maria’s Voice website. An individual or businesses can sign the pledge to help look for the signs of domestic violence and take actions to help end it.
“Our pledge says we believe in healthy equal relationships. We believe everyone has a right to a safe home, that will speak up when we hear humiliating language or actions, and that we do this together, we stand in this together,” Silva said. “We want to reach the masses.”
There are also quarterly emails that go out with awareness, education and action around the subject of domestic violence.
Silva said businesses can access their video and content and provide it as a portal for their employees.
There is work underway for a Rocky Squad program, which is an animated series for kids that will talk about basic aspects of domestic abuse without talking about it directly, such as jealousy, healthy boundaries, respect, equality, rather than power and control.
“Some of those things we think, can be really well addressed with kids, covering some of those topics that as they grow into their maturing relationships,” Silva said. “They’ll know that is not a sign of a healthy relationship, or, this is a sign of a healthy relationship, and I can celebrate that in my friendships and my maturing relationships.”
To learn more or take the pledge, visit mariasvoice.org. If someone needs help, there is a state hotline available 24 hours a day, Day One Services, 1-866-223-1111 or dayoneservices.org.
