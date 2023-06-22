A Maple Grove woman has pleaded guilty in a 2022 drunk driving accident that killed a man on Highway 169 in Champlin.

Jill Zetterwall, 59, appeared in Hennepin County court June 12 to plead guilty to criminal vehicular homicide- operating a vehicle with negligence under the influence of alcohol.

