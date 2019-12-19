A Maple Grove woman has died as a result of injuries she sustained from being struck by a motor vehicle.
Yvonne Palka, 81, had been walking at Fifth Ave. N. and Second St. N. in Minneapolis Nov. 9 when was she was struck by a motor vehicle. She later died Nov. 30 at Hennepin Healthcare.
According to reports, Palka and her husband were walking in a non-marked crosswalk when she was hit. Reports also state that the driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner rule her death as an accident.
The following information is from her obituary:
She attended Swarthmore College, graduating in 1960 with highest honors in biology. She and her husband were married at the Quaker International Centre in Delhi in 1960.
The year in India was life-transforming. Upon returning to the United States, she and Johnny obtained doctorates in neuroendocrinology and neurophysiology at UCLA and then returned to India for another year, 1965-66.
The Palkas’ first regular academic positions were in Houston, Texas, where Yvonne conducting research at Baylor Medical School and Johnny teaching at Rice University. After three years the family moved to Seattle, Washington, and positions at the University of Washington. Yvonne conducted research in animal behavior and helped launch courses in the freshly-developing area of women’s studies. Later she moved to the Seattle branch of Antioch University where she taught for 23 years. Among her many creative contributions at Antioch was the development of a pioneering program in ecopsychology.
Over the years Palka had also returned to her childhood love of art and become skilled in Asian brush painting, sumi-e. She wrote and illustrated two award-winning children’s books, Dragon Fire, Ocean Mist and Super Simple Sumi-e. At the time of her passing she was working on a book about dragons in Minnesota, Sami the Snow Dragon, a project she launched at the request of local school children. She was also a regular exhibitor of her paintings in galleries and in shows such as those of the National Sumi Society.
At the time of her passing she was surrounded by her family — husband, Johnny; daughters, Rachel Lochtefeld and Tanya Thomas and their husbands; and grandchildren. On Dec. 28 there will be a celebration of her life at 10 a.m. at the Maple Grove Lutheran Church, 9251 Elm Creek Blvd. N., in Maple Grove. The family requests donations in her honor be made to a favorite charity, or flowers may be sent to Maple Grove Lutheran Church.
